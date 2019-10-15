First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham takes a dig at ICC after removal of controversial super over boundary count rule

The ICC on Monday tweaked the super over rule for all its major events following the uproar over the outcome of the men's World Cup final in July when England were declared winners against New Zealand on boundary count.

Press Trust of India, Oct 15, 2019 12:30:14 IST

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Tuesday mocked the ICC after the world body decided to scrap the controversial boundary count rule that saw his team lose the 50 over World Cup to England.

The ICC on Monday tweaked the super over rule for all its major events following the uproar over the outcome of the men's World Cup final in July when England were declared winners against New Zealand on boundary count.

New Zealands Jimmy Neesham takes a dig at ICC after removal of controversial super over boundary count rule

File image of Jimmy Neesham. Reuters

The two teams had headed into the super over after scores in the final were tied. Once the super over also ended in a draw, England were crowned champions on account of a superior boundary count.

"Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the ice spotters on the Titanic," tweeted Neesham along with a link about the news of the change in the ICC rule regarding super over.

The Kane Willamson-led side was left heartbroken after ICC decided to hand over the World Cup trophy to England on the basis of better boundary count after the finals and the ensuing Super Over finished in a tie.

Neesham was one of the New Zealand batsman who featured in that super over.

Former New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan, whose final match with the Black Caps was the Lord's decider, was also unimpressed.

"Bit late ICC," he tweeted.

McMillan also brought up the issue of the controversial overthrow which saw England being awarded six runs in the final over.

It was a Martin Guptill throw which got deflected and raced towards the boundary as Stokes dived to make it to the crease.

"How about fixing the other rule issue ICC...... a dead ball once the ball has hit/deflected from a batsman?" McMillian wrote.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said he was pleased to see ICC come up with a better solution following the controversial World Cup final.

"It's good that future World Cup tie-breakers will be decided on the field. We can't change the past; what's happened has happened but we're pleased to see the ICC employing a better solution," White was quoted as saying by "stuff.co.nz".

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 12:30:14 IST

Tags : Craig McMillian, Cricket, England, ICC, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, World Cup

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all