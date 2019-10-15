New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham takes a dig at ICC after removal of controversial super over boundary count rule
The ICC on Monday tweaked the super over rule for all its major events following the uproar over the outcome of the men's World Cup final in July when England were declared winners against New Zealand on boundary count.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs VID Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs CHH Chhattisgarh beat Hyderabad by 24 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland beat Chandigarh by 1 wicket
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BIH Services beat Bihar by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BEN Bengal tied with Railways
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs RAJ - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI vs BIH - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Restoration of postpaid mobile services in Kashmir draws mixed response; no news yet for prepaid customers
-
Economists couple Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo share Nobel with Michael Kremer: Indian-American a champion of free institutions for strong economies, poverty alleviation
-
Pakistan faces joining FATF's 'Dark Grey' list: Local media scrambles to celebrate possible exclusion from blacklist
-
Ayodhya hearing in Supreme Court: 'Only we were asked questions, not Hindu parties'; Muslim side tells Supreme Court
-
Saand Ki Aankh releasing with Housefull 4 this Diwali shows the tectonic shift in business of Hindi cinema
-
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Battered Pawan Sehrawat leads Bengaluru Bulls' thrilling comeback in first-ever extra-time win
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
Maharashtra polls: Infighting, lack of course correction in Opposition ranks may hand BJP-Shiv Sena easy win
-
Booker Prize 2019 jointly awarded to Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo for patriarchy-dismantling novels
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Tuesday mocked the ICC after the world body decided to scrap the controversial boundary count rule that saw his team lose the 50 over World Cup to England.
The ICC on Monday tweaked the super over rule for all its major events following the uproar over the outcome of the men's World Cup final in July when England were declared winners against New Zealand on boundary count.
File image of Jimmy Neesham. Reuters
The two teams had headed into the super over after scores in the final were tied. Once the super over also ended in a draw, England were crowned champions on account of a superior boundary count.
"Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the ice spotters on the Titanic," tweeted Neesham along with a link about the news of the change in the ICC rule regarding super over.
The Kane Willamson-led side was left heartbroken after ICC decided to hand over the World Cup trophy to England on the basis of better boundary count after the finals and the ensuing Super Over finished in a tie.
Neesham was one of the New Zealand batsman who featured in that super over.
Former New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan, whose final match with the Black Caps was the Lord's decider, was also unimpressed.
"Bit late ICC," he tweeted.
McMillan also brought up the issue of the controversial overthrow which saw England being awarded six runs in the final over.
It was a Martin Guptill throw which got deflected and raced towards the boundary as Stokes dived to make it to the crease.
"How about fixing the other rule issue ICC...... a dead ball once the ball has hit/deflected from a batsman?" McMillian wrote.
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said he was pleased to see ICC come up with a better solution following the controversial World Cup final.
"It's good that future World Cup tie-breakers will be decided on the field. We can't change the past; what's happened has happened but we're pleased to see the ICC employing a better solution," White was quoted as saying by "stuff.co.nz".
Updated Date:
Oct 15, 2019 12:30:14 IST
Also See
International Cricket Council scraps boundary count rule for future tournaments, Super Over to be repeated in knockout games in case of tie
Ashley Giles says he is worried about Ben Stokes after series of negative stories emerged against England all-rounder
English cricket authorities should build on World Cup legacy to encourage participation from youngsters, says pacer Jofra Archer