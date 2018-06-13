New Zealand's Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 to break 21-year record for highest score in women's ODI
The 17-year-old Amelia, opening the New Zealand innings, hit a whopping 31 fours and two sixes in her 145-ball unbeaten knock that took her side to 440 for 3 after electing to bat first in the third ODI.
Press Trust of India,
June 13, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs IRE Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 306 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5292
|123
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3130
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Dublin: New Zealand's Amelia Kerr on Wednesday shattered Belinda Clark's 21-year-old record for the highest score in women's ODI as she smashed 232 not out in a match against Ireland.
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr smashed unbeaten double century to break Belinda Clark's record. Image Courtesy: Twitter @White_Ferns
The 17-year-old Amelia, opening the New Zealand innings, hit a whopping 31 fours and two sixes in her 145-ball unbeaten knock that took her side to 440 for 3 after electing to bat first in the third ODI.
The earlier record of 229 not out in the name of former Australian captain Belinda was set when Amelia was not even born.
Belinda had made 229 not out against Denmark in Mumbai in December 1997.
The Wellington-born Amelia, who made her debut in 2016 against Pakistan, has played 19 ODIs and nine T20Is before this match.
Before Wednesday, Amelia's highest score was 81 not out and that was her lone fifty-plus innings. She has also taken 31 ODI wickets.
Updated Date:
Jun 13, 2018
Also See
Suzie Bates, Maddy Green decimate Ireland attack, help New Zealand women post highest ODI total
India vs Afghanistan: Change in dynamics between two nations shows just how far the other 'Men in Blue' have come
BCCI's sole purpose of SGM is to 'undermine' our authority, writes CoA to acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary