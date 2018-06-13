First Cricket
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 to break 21-year record for highest score in women's ODI

The 17-year-old Amelia, opening the New Zealand innings, hit a whopping 31 fours and two sixes in her 145-ball unbeaten knock that took her side to 440 for 3 after electing to bat first in the third ODI.

Press Trust of India, June 13, 2018

Dublin: New Zealand's Amelia Kerr on Wednesday shattered Belinda Clark's 21-year-old record for the highest score in women's ODI as she smashed 232 not out in a match against Ireland.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr smashed unbeaten double century to break Belinda Clark's record for highest individual score. Image Courtesy: Twitter @White_Ferns

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr smashed unbeaten double century to break Belinda Clark's record. Image Courtesy: Twitter @White_Ferns

The earlier record of 229 not out in the name of former Australian captain Belinda was set when Amelia was not even born.

Belinda had made 229 not out against Denmark in Mumbai in December 1997.

The Wellington-born Amelia, who made her debut in 2016 against Pakistan, has played 19 ODIs and nine T20Is before this match.

Before Wednesday, Amelia's highest score was 81 not out and that was her lone fifty-plus innings. She has also taken 31 ODI wickets.

