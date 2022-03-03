New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, Women's World Cup 2022

|West Indies Women
|New Zealand Women
|166/4 (34.2 ov) - R/R 4.83
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Hayley Matthews
|Batting
|91
|103
|14
|0
|Chedean Nation
|Batting
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jess Kerr
|6.2
|0
|30
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 165/4 (33.5)
|
1 (1) R/R: 2
Chedean Nation 0(2)
Hayley Matthews 1(1)
|
Shemaine Campbelle 20(38) S.R (52.63)
lbw b Amelia Kerr
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup begins on 4 March with New Zealand taking on West Indies. The last time the tournament was held in New Zealand 22 years ago, the White Ferns won their maiden and only title.
The hosts will look to repeat the feat and they have had the perfect lead up to the tournament.
Sophie Devine and her side registered a 4-1 series defeat over India while notching up a mammoth nine-wicket win over Australia in the warm-up game.
The Kiwis are performing as a well-oiled unit. Their top batters have been impressive. Amelia Kerr, who was promoted to No 3 form No 5, has taken to the spot like a duck to water.
The all-rounder was the leading run-scorer of the series. She has also delivered with the ball alongside sister Jess Kerr.
Suzie Bates heads to the marquee event with a hundred as does skipper Sophie Devine, who blasted an unbeaten 161 against Australia in the warm-up game, while Amy Satterthwaite has also been among runs.
West Indies qualified for the tournament owing to their ODI rankings after the Qualifiers was cancelled mid-way last year due to COVID-19. The runners-up finish in 2013 was their best-ever performance.
They have a blend of youth and experience in their side.
Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed will be making a fifth appearance in the World Cup. She has plenty of experience to offer.
Skipper Stafanie Taylor is a proven match-winner with the bat and is just as effective with her off-spin and is definitely one to look out for.
Big-hitting Deandra Dottin is another player to keep an eye on. She recently smashed her ODI-best of 150 not out against South Africa.
With PTI inputs
Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women's World Cup
