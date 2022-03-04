Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women highlights, Women's World Cup 2022: West Indies win by 3 runs

Cricket

New Zealand Women Vs West Indies Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

New Zealand Women Vs West Indies Women At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 04 March, 2022

04 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
West Indies Women

West Indies Women

259/9 (50.0 ov)

Match 1
New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women

256/10 (49.5 ov)

West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs

West Indies Women New Zealand Women
259/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.18 256/10 (49.5 ov) - R/R 5.14

Match Ended

West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs

Hannah Rowe - 0

Fran Jonas - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Hannah Rowe not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chinelle Henry 10 1 53 1
Deandra Dottin 0.5 0 2 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 256/10 (49.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Fran Jonas 0(0)

Fran Jonas 0(0) S.R (0)

run out (Shemaine Campbelle / Deandra Dottin)

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women highlights, Women's World Cup 2022: West Indies win by 3 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 4th, 2022
  • 17:12:03 IST

Preview:  The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup begins on 4 March with New Zealand taking on West Indies. The last time the tournament was held in New Zealand 22 years ago, the White Ferns won their maiden and only title.

The hosts will look to repeat the feat and they have had the perfect lead up to the tournament.

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women live score and Cricket Score of Women's World Cup Match

Sophie Devine and her side registered a 4-1 series defeat over India while notching up a mammoth nine-wicket win over Australia in the warm-up game.

The Kiwis are performing as a well-oiled unit. Their top batters have been impressive. Amelia Kerr, who was promoted to No 3 form No 5, has taken to the spot like a duck to water.

The all-rounder was the leading run-scorer of the series. She has also delivered with the ball alongside sister Jess Kerr.

Suzie Bates heads to the marquee event with a hundred as does skipper Sophie Devine, who blasted an unbeaten 161 against Australia in the warm-up game, while Amy Satterthwaite has also been among runs.

West Indies qualified for the tournament owing to their ODI rankings after the Qualifiers was cancelled mid-way last year due to COVID-19. The runners-up finish in 2013 was their best-ever performance.

They have a blend of youth and experience in their side.

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed will be making a fifth appearance in the World Cup. She has plenty of experience to offer.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor is a proven match-winner with the bat and is just as effective with her off-spin and is definitely one to look out for.

Big-hitting Deandra Dottin is another player to keep an eye on. She recently smashed her ODI-best of 150 not out against South Africa.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: March 04, 2022 17:12:03 IST

