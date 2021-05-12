Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling to retire from all forms of cricket after WTC final against India

  • Agence France-Presse
  • May 12th, 2021
  • 9:07:24 IST

Auckland: New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling has announced he will retire from all cricket following next month's World Test Championship final against India in England.

The 35-year-old will call time on a career of 73 Tests and 28 one-day internationals following a two-match Test series against England and the inaugural WTC final at Hampshire's Southampton headquarters.

"The time is right," said Watling in a New Zealand cricket statement issued Wednesday.

"It's been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and in particular wear the Test baggy."

(FILES) A file photo taken on January 6, 2020 shows New Zealand's BJ Watling reacting after missing a catch against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. - Watling has announced on May 12, 2021 he will retire from all cricket following next month's World Test Championship final against India in England. (Photo by JEREMY NG / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE--

File image of BJ Watling. AFP

South Africa-born Watling, who moved to New Zealand as a 10-year-old, has taken 259 catches and completed eight stumpings in Tests, as well as being an effective batsman with 3,773 runs at an average of over 38, including eight hundreds, in the five-day game.

But Watling, who recently became a father for the second time, said bowing out next month was the correct decision.

"It's the right time," he said. "It's been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and in particular wear the Test baggy (cap).

"Test cricket really is the pinnacle of the game and I've loved every minute of being out there in the whites with the boys.

He added: "Sitting in the changing rooms having a beer with the team after five days' toil is what I'll miss the most."

Watling, looking ahead to the Blackcaps trip to Britain, said: "Although I've had to make this announcement ahead of the tour to England, my focus is very much on the three Tests ahead and preparing to perform in them.

"This tour will be a challenge on a few levels and we know as a team we will need to be at the very top of our game if we want to succeed."

Updated Date: May 12, 2021 09:07:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara credits yoga, meditation for calm demeanour, says faith has kept him going
First Cricket News

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara credits yoga, meditation for calm demeanour, says faith has kept him going

In a YouTube interview on 'Mind Matters', Pujara said handling pressure is important to survive in international cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari back; no Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav in India's squad for WTC final and England series
First Cricket News

Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari back; no Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav in India's squad for WTC final and England series

KL Rahul, who underwent a surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis, and Wriddhiman Saha, infected with COVID-19 during the recently-suspended IPL, have been included subject to their fitness.

Indian cricketers to leave for UK on 2 June; BCCI confident of players getting first dose of vaccine before tour
First Cricket News

Indian cricketers to leave for UK on 2 June; BCCI confident of players getting first dose of vaccine before tour

The BCCI are still carrying out negotiations regarding the duration of 10 days of soft quarantine (training allowed) for players after reaching the UK where they will be based for three and half months.