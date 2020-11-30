New Zealand vs West Indies: Rain washes out final T20I as hosts claim 2-0 series win

Mount Maunganui: The third and final T20 international between New Zealand and the West Indies was rained off on Monday, giving the Black Caps a 2-0 series win.
Only 2.2 overs were bowled at Mount Maunganui before a downpour forced players from the field, with the West Indies on 25 for one after losing the toss and being asked to bat.
The umpires finally called off the fixture two hours later with no sign of a break in the weather.
New Zealand won the first T20I by five wickets and the second by 72 runs against a West Indies outfit that only emerged from COVID-19 quarantine on Thursday.
Paceman Lockie Ferguson was named Man of the Series after taking five for 21 in the opening fixture, plus one wicket apiece in the second and third matches.
The first of two Tests between the sides begins in Hamilton on Thursday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Glenn Phillips had already been acclaimed the toughest man in New Zealand cricket. On Sunday, he became the most valuable as he struck a 46-ball century to lead New Zealand to a 72-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I and a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The entire West Indies contingent, including limited overs skipper Kieron Pollard, who were in quarantine after arriving in New Zealand, on Wednesday, cleared the third and final round of the COVID-19 test and will now leave for Auckland to play the first T20I on Friday.
Santner and Mitchell are also members of the New Zealand squad which will meet the West Indies in three Twenty20 internationals starting Friday.