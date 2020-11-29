Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs West Indies At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 29 November, 2020

29 November, 2020
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

238/3 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

32/2 (5.2 ov)

New Zealand West Indies
238/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.9 32/2 (5.2 ov) - R/R 6

Play In Progress

West Indies need 207 runs in 88 balls at 14.11 rpo

Kyle Mayers - 2

Shimron Hetmyer - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shimron Hetmyer Batting 7 12 1 0
Kyle Mayers Batting 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lockie Ferguson 1 0 2 0
Mitchell Santner 0.2 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 28/2 (3.3)

4 (4) R/R: 2.18

Andre Fletcher 20(14) S.R (142.85)

run out (Glenn Phillips)

New Zealand vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui: Hosts aim to pocket series with win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 29th, 2020
  • 9:04:00 IST

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

New Zealand are 174/2 in 16.2 overs after being asked to bat by West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series at Mount Maunganui. Martin Guptill (34) and Tim Siefert (18) gave the team a solid start. Devon Conway (31 off 24) and Glenn Phillips (88 of 41), the batsmen in the middle, have forged a 121-run partnership for the third wicket.

The Kiwis have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series and would want to pocket the series with another win against the visitors today. This will be Tim Southee's last T20I as captain as he has been rested for the final game.

For the visitors, this is a must-win game if they wish to stay alive in the series.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies (Playing XI): Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.

Updated Date: November 29, 2020 09:04:00 IST

Tags:

