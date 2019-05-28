First Cricket
New Zealand vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up match

FirstCricket Staff, May 28, 2019 08:57:21 IST

New Zealand started off their World Cup preparations with a clinical performance against one of the tournament favourites – India – handing them a six-wicket defeat at The Oval.

The Black Caps will be aiming to maintain consistency when they take on West Indies in their final warm-up game on Tuesday. The previous World Cup's runner's up would be keen to test their batting unit apart from usual suspects, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, who scored 71 and 67 respectively and spent some quality time in middle during the opening warm up fixture.

West Indies captain Jason Holder will hope to get some much-need game time against New Zealand after their first warm-up was cut short by rain. AP

West Indies captain Jason Holder will hope to get some much-needed game time against New Zealand after their first warm-up was cut short by rain. AP

New Zealand bowlers led by Trent Boult put up a disciplined show against India, making most of the assistance available at The Oval. Williamson expressed that their spin bowlers didn't get the desired work out and would be looking to address it in the second warm-up game.

Whilst two-time champions, West Indies, will be itching to get some game time, after their first warm-up match was cut short due to rain against South Africa on Sunday. Senior players Chris Gayle and Andre Russell haven't really played a lot of 50-overs cricket in recent times, having missed the tri-series in Ireland.

The side from Caribbean possess some explosive batsmen in their line up along side a very stable Shai Hope. However, their bowling looks weaker of the two suits and Jason Holder and Co would be eyeing a solid workout against the Kiwis.

Here's everything you need to know about the New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up match:

When will New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up clash take place?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will take place on 28 May, 2019.

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up clash will be played at County Ground in Bristol.

What time does the New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up match begin?

The New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up match?

The New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 08:57:21 IST

