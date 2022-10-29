New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: SL spinners strangle NZ, 42/3 after 8 overs

Amidst an already heated group 1, New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in a very important fixture to add some crucial points to their tally and strengthen their hold on the semi-finals qualification.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face each other at the SCG in Sydney.

New Zealand were not given any significant attention at the start of the tournament, but their emphatic win over Australia ensured their proper announcement at the World Cup.

The Kiwis are looking for a team that has covered all bases with some power hitters across the batting order and a versatile bowling attack. The squad will only be boosted with the comeback of Daryl Mitchell who is expected to make his way into the playing XI against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand will continue to bank on Devon Conway and Finn Allen to open the innings, keeping someone as mighty as Martin Guptill out of the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to overcome their defeat against Australia and compete better with New Zealand. They were going strong against Australia until Marcus Stoinis came in and spoiled the momentum that was making the match look like going down to the wire.

The Lankans were disciplined with the ball but will want their batters to put in more effort and score those additional 15 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga will also look to make things normal after being taken for a ride against Australia.

While New Zealand have recovered their injured player, Sri Lanka have been plagued with injuries and we are definitely expecting a couple of changes in the playing XI.

The Kiwis will want to ensure the two points here after one point slipped as the match against Afghanistan was washed out.

Thankfully, no showers are expected in Sydney, and after multiple washouts on Friday, Saturday is expected to set up the World Cup mood perfectly.

Head to Head: New Zealand 10 – Sri Lanka 8 (one washout)

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay