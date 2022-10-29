Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: SL spinners strangle NZ, 42/3 after 8 overs

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 29 October, 2022

29 October, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

70/3 (11.5 ov)

Super 12 - Match 15
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
New Zealand Sri Lanka
70/3 (11.5 ov) - R/R 5.92

Play In Progress

Daryl Mitchell - 17

Glenn Phillips - 36

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Glenn Phillips Batting 40 33 3 1
Daryl Mitchell Batting 17 19 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dhananjaya de Silva 2 0 14 1
Chamika Karunaratne 1.5 0 16 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 15/3 (4)

55 (55) R/R: 6.87

Kane Williamson (C) 8(13) S.R (61.53)

c Kusal Mendis b Kasun Rajitha
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: SL spinners strangle NZ, 42/3 after 8 overs

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: SL spinners strangle NZ, 42/3 after 8 overs

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: New Zealand have lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips look to build back the innings.

14:15 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

A tidy 9th over by Wanindu Hasaranga, has conceded just two runs of it. He has looked good today. SL continue to create pressure on the Kiwis.
New Zealand: 45/3 after 9 overs
 

Full Scorecard
14:10 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

Lahiru Kumara bowls a no ball, but is safe as the free-hit concedes only two runs. However, the over has already been expensive with 11 runs in five balls.

Full Scorecard
14:08 (IST)
four

7.1 Not the best start for Lahiru Kumara. Bowls down the leg side and Phillips gets on top of it and tries to pull it hard. He gets a glove on it and the ball races away to the fence behind the wicket-keeper.   

Full Scorecard
14:06 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

6.5 Patthum Nisanka has dropped a straight-forward catch at long off. Wanindu Hasaranga, the bower, is livid. That was the perfect chance to redeem himself from the Australia bashing, but Nissanka has failed to support him. A tossed-up delivery on the off stump, and Phillips plays inside out, but finds the fielder. Lucky for him to get a lifeline.
 
New Zealand: 30/3 after 7 overs

Full Scorecard
14:00 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

5.2 A good shot by Glenn Philips. He is looking comfortable at the moment. That was short and wide of off stump and Phillips directs it well, square on the off side - past point and to the boundary cushions 

Full Scorecard
13:54 (IST)

3.6 <OUT> We are witnessing carnage here. And a formidable-looking New Zealand, all of a sudden look like an average team. Sri Lanka are breathing fire. Rajitha bowls on a good length, and gets it to move away from Williamson. The Kiwi skipper tried to play a lose drive and could only edge it to the wicket-keeper. Rajitha, the new comer has the prized scalp of Williamson. Kane Williamson c Kusal Mendis b Kasun Rajitha 8(13)

New Zealand: 15/3 after 4 overs

Full Scorecard
13:51 (IST)
four

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

3.3 Excellent shot by Kane Williamson. A short delivery by Rajitha and Williamson gets on top of it to pull it square on the leg side. The fielder in the deep dived and got a hand on the ball but couldn't stop it. First boundary for Williamson.

Full Scorecard
13:47 (IST)
wkt

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

2.2 Sri Lanka have scalped another wicket and it is the big man Devon Conway! Can you believe it? Sri Lanka spinners have sent the openers back for single digits on board in the third over. A straight delivery from Dhananjaya and Conway is completely undone. He tried to come down the track and create room, moving away on the leg side, but completely misses the ball. SL spinners seem like strangling NZ. Devon Conway b Dhananjaya de Silva 1(4)

Full Scorecard
13:43 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

After a wicket in the first over, Kasun Rajitha too starts with a decent over. New Zealand have only three runs from the second over.
New Zealand: 6/1 after 2 overs

Full Scorecard
13:41 (IST)
wkt

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

0.3 <OUT> Sri Lanka have an early breakthrough! Theekshana bowls on a good length outside the off stump, and the ball spins in a little bit. Allen moved across on the leg side and tried to cut the ball, but was completely foxed. The ball hits the top of off-stump and disturbs the furniture. Finn Allen has departed! 

Finn Allen b M Theekshana 1(3)

 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
14:08 (IST)

7.1 Not the best start for Lahiru Kumara. Bowls down the leg side and Phillips gets on top of it and tries to pull it hard. He gets a glove on it and the ball races away to the fence behind the wicket-keeper.   
14:06 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

6.5 Patthum Nisanka has dropped a straight-forward catch at long off. Wanindu Hasaranga, the bower, is livid. That was the perfect chance to redeem himself from the Australia bashing, but Nissanka has failed to support him. A tossed-up delivery on the off stump, and Phillips plays inside out, but finds the fielder. Lucky for him to get a lifeline.
 
New Zealand: 30/3 after 7 overs
13:51 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

3.3 Excellent shot by Kane Williamson. A short delivery by Rajitha and Williamson gets on top of it to pull it square on the leg side. The fielder in the deep dived and got a hand on the ball but couldn't stop it. First boundary for Williamson.
13:47 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

2.2 Sri Lanka have scalped another wicket and it is the big man Devon Conway! Can you believe it? Sri Lanka spinners have sent the openers back for single digits on board in the third over. A straight delivery from Dhananjaya and Conway is completely undone. He tried to come down the track and create room, moving away on the leg side, but completely misses the ball. SL spinners seem like strangling NZ. Devon Conway b Dhananjaya de Silva 1(4)
13:41 (IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:

0.3 <OUT> Sri Lanka have an early breakthrough! Theekshana bowls on a good length outside the off stump, and the ball spins in a little bit. Allen moved across on the leg side and tried to cut the ball, but was completely foxed. The ball hits the top of off-stump and disturbs the furniture. Finn Allen has departed! 

Finn Allen b M Theekshana 1(3)

 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: SL spinners strangle NZ, 42/3 after 8 overs

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Scores

Amidst an already heated group 1, New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in a very important fixture to add some crucial points to their tally and strengthen their hold on the semi-finals qualification.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face each other at the SCG in Sydney.

New Zealand were not given any significant attention at the start of the tournament, but their emphatic win over Australia ensured their proper announcement at the World Cup.

The Kiwis are looking for a team that has covered all bases with some power hitters across the batting order and a versatile bowling attack. The squad will only be boosted with the comeback of Daryl Mitchell who is expected to make his way into the playing XI against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand will continue to bank on Devon Conway and Finn Allen to open the innings, keeping someone as mighty as Martin Guptill out of the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to overcome their defeat against Australia and compete better with New Zealand. They were going strong against Australia until Marcus Stoinis came in and spoiled the momentum that was making the match look like going down to the wire.

The Lankans were disciplined with the ball but will want their batters to put in more effort and score those additional 15 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga will also look to make things normal after being taken for a ride against Australia.

While New Zealand have recovered their injured player, Sri Lanka have been plagued with injuries and we are definitely expecting a couple of changes in the playing XI.

The Kiwis will want to ensure the two points here after one point slipped as the match against Afghanistan was washed out.

Thankfully, no showers are expected in Sydney, and after multiple washouts on Friday, Saturday is expected to set up the World Cup mood perfectly.

Head to Head: New Zealand 10 – Sri Lanka 8 (one washout)

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Updated Date: October 29, 2022 14:12:45 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ Live
First Cricket News

Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ Live

Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: When, where, and how to watch AUS vs NZ Live

New Zealand vs Australia: David Warner bowled in bizarre manner against NZ; watch video
First Cricket News

New Zealand vs Australia: David Warner bowled in bizarre manner against NZ; watch video

Aussie opener David Warner suffered a bizarre dismissal during New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup match.

T20 World Cup warm-up NZ vs SA Highlights: South Africa annihilate New Zealand by 9 wickets
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup warm-up NZ vs SA Highlights: South Africa annihilate New Zealand by 9 wickets

New Zealand vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup warm-up: New Zealand have lost three wickets as Wayne Parnell troubles the Kiwi batters.