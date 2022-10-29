New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: SL spinners strangle NZ, 42/3 after 8 overs

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
|New Zealand
|Sri Lanka
|70/3 (11.5 ov) - R/R 5.92
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Glenn Phillips
|Batting
|40
|33
|3
|1
|Daryl Mitchell
|Batting
|17
|19
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|2
|0
|14
|1
|Chamika Karunaratne
|1.5
|0
|16
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 15/3 (4)
|
55 (55) R/R: 6.87
Daryl Mitchell 17(19)
Glenn Phillips 36(29)
|
Kane Williamson (C) 8(13) S.R (61.53)
c Kusal Mendis b Kasun Rajitha
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: New Zealand have lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips look to build back the innings.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
7.1 Not the best start for Lahiru Kumara. Bowls down the leg side and Phillips gets on top of it and tries to pull it hard. He gets a glove on it and the ball races away to the fence behind the wicket-keeper.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
3.6 <OUT> We are witnessing carnage here. And a formidable-looking New Zealand, all of a sudden look like an average team. Sri Lanka are breathing fire. Rajitha bowls on a good length, and gets it to move away from Williamson. The Kiwi skipper tried to play a lose drive and could only edge it to the wicket-keeper. Rajitha, the new comer has the prized scalp of Williamson. Kane Williamson c Kusal Mendis b Kasun Rajitha 8(13)
New Zealand: 15/3 after 4 overs
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
0.3 <OUT> Sri Lanka have an early breakthrough! Theekshana bowls on a good length outside the off stump, and the ball spins in a little bit. Allen moved across on the leg side and tried to cut the ball, but was completely foxed. The ball hits the top of off-stump and disturbs the furniture. Finn Allen has departed!
Finn Allen b M Theekshana 1(3)
7.1 Not the best start for Lahiru Kumara. Bowls down the leg side and Phillips gets on top of it and tries to pull it hard. He gets a glove on it and the ball races away to the fence behind the wicket-keeper.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates:
0.3 <OUT> Sri Lanka have an early breakthrough! Theekshana bowls on a good length outside the off stump, and the ball spins in a little bit. Allen moved across on the leg side and tried to cut the ball, but was completely foxed. The ball hits the top of off-stump and disturbs the furniture. Finn Allen has departed!
Finn Allen b M Theekshana 1(3)
Amidst an already heated group 1, New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in a very important fixture to add some crucial points to their tally and strengthen their hold on the semi-finals qualification.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face each other at the SCG in Sydney.
New Zealand were not given any significant attention at the start of the tournament, but their emphatic win over Australia ensured their proper announcement at the World Cup.
The Kiwis are looking for a team that has covered all bases with some power hitters across the batting order and a versatile bowling attack. The squad will only be boosted with the comeback of Daryl Mitchell who is expected to make his way into the playing XI against Sri Lanka.
New Zealand will continue to bank on Devon Conway and Finn Allen to open the innings, keeping someone as mighty as Martin Guptill out of the playing XI.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to overcome their defeat against Australia and compete better with New Zealand. They were going strong against Australia until Marcus Stoinis came in and spoiled the momentum that was making the match look like going down to the wire.
The Lankans were disciplined with the ball but will want their batters to put in more effort and score those additional 15 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga will also look to make things normal after being taken for a ride against Australia.
While New Zealand have recovered their injured player, Sri Lanka have been plagued with injuries and we are definitely expecting a couple of changes in the playing XI.
The Kiwis will want to ensure the two points here after one point slipped as the match against Afghanistan was washed out.
Thankfully, no showers are expected in Sydney, and after multiple washouts on Friday, Saturday is expected to set up the World Cup mood perfectly.
Head to Head: New Zealand 10 – Sri Lanka 8 (one washout)
Squads:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: When, where, and how to watch AUS vs NZ Live
Aussie opener David Warner suffered a bizarre dismissal during New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup match.
New Zealand vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup warm-up: New Zealand have lost three wickets as Wayne Parnell troubles the Kiwi batters.