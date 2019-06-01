Will we witness an upset today or the Kiwis will cruise to victory?

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand start as favourites in this match against a No 9 ranked ODI side. But New Zealand Should not take the fixture lightly as Sri Lanka have the ability to turn around the game.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match 3 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff.

Since the last World Cup, New Zealand have risen as high as second in the world rankings but have also been beaten at home by South Africa, England and India.

HISTORY: The BLACKCAPS have won seven of their last eight completed ODIs against Sri Lanka, but Sri Lanka have won 4 of their last 5 @cricketworldcup matches against the BLACKCAPS @Opta #STAT pic.twitter.com/bM5OqcDXHF

"There has been a lot of talk about really high scores but I think there will be a number of games where that isn't the case and it will require adjustment," Williamson said at the pre-match press conference," Williamson said ahead of the match.

"Sanga came and gave us some words of advice which was really helpful, he did really well in the last World Cup so it was useful to hear how he prepared, mentally and everything else," Karunaratne said.

"New Zealand are in a sweet spot. No-one's talking about us too much. We're forever the underdogs and that suits us quite well," Franklin, who has made 15 World Cup appearances for New Zealand, said at the official tournament opening.

Perennial dark horses New Zealand are characteristically lying low, hoping to give another impactful performance at the World Cup and the "underdog" tag augers well for them, said former all-rounder James Franklin.

Pitch report: "There is a good even covering of grass on the pitch. It looks like a fresh pitch, if they shave the grass the pitch would have dried a bit. The grass has been kept there for the ball to come onto the bat. Today, it's gonna be about skill, pitching it up and nibbling it around," reckons former England captain Nasser Hussain.

They should enjoy the conditions with a nice grass cover on the track here at Sofia Gardens. Sri Lanka have never won in Cardiff having lost all five games they have played here. Can they change the losing trend?

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 3-0 when these teams met for the last time in January this year.

However, they have always raised the standards in ICC events.

Sri Lanka sprung quite a few changes for the tournament naming five players who had not featured in an ODI at least for the last 18 months. Sri Lanka’s squad is the oldest in the World Cup.

Ever since winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1996, Sri Lanka entered the next five editions of sport’s showpiece event with their fans hoping that they had a chance to go all the way in the competition. They have done quite well too having reached the finals twice and the semis once. There is however little optimism this time around after a series of poor performances in limited overs cricket.

Kane Williamson: "We will bowl first. It's a fresh wicket with a green cover. Tom Blundell is out. It's a day-by-day thing, and he isn't quite not ready today. Just one spinner and two all-rounders. That helps with the balance. The important thing for us is adapting."

Dimuth Karunaratne: "We would have bowled as well. We wanted to take advantage of the pitch. Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando are not playing. We don't have much pressure. We want to do well. We want to show what we can do."

Williamson claimed that his players are carrying a few niggles but they are managing them. Dimuth Karunaratne said there’s no pressure on his team

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss in his team’s opening World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka and elected to bowl. There is a nice grass cover at Sofia Gardens in Cardiff, the capital city of Wales.

Disappointing that Sri Lanka have left out Avishka Fernando, the opening batsman. He can take on the bowling from the word go. Thirimanne as the partner for Karunaratne is defensive thinking. Batting lacks firepower and they are not going to win anything with totals around 250.

Pitch report: "There is a good even covering of grass on the pitch. It looks like a fresh pitch, if they shave the grass the pitch would have dried a bit. The grass has been kept there for the ball to come onto the bat. Today, it's gonna be about skill, pitching it up and nibbling it around," reckons former England captain Nasser Hussain.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 3 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Kane Williamson wins toss and New Zealand elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Preview: New Zealand, who may again wear the mantle of everyone's second-favourite team, have the components of a strong one-day side with explosive openers in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro and solid accumulators in Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

They gain balance from a strong contingent of all-rounders and Trent Boult is among the best seamers in the world. Teamwork is guaranteed and, as with most New Zealand teams, this team's strength is greater than the sum of its parts.

Boult and Tim Southee are not quite the combination they were four years ago but Matt Henry brings experience in English conditions and Lockie Ferguson provides express pace. The area of concern may be the spinners, as Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner aren't big wicket-takers in ODIs.

Sri Lanka have some World Cup pedigree and a tradition of pushing the limits, having won the title in 1996 and reached two other finals, including when the tournament was last held in Asia in 2011.

They need experienced players such as allrounder Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lasith Malinga — who took four wickets with four consecutive deliveries at the 2007 World Cup — to fire or will have very little chance of beating any of the serious title contenders.

Off-field issues have led to Sri Lanka cycling through 10 captains across the various formats before settling on Karunaratne to lead the team to the World Cup. A major distraction has been the suspensions of several players and board officials, including World Cup winner Sanath Jayasuriya, for not co-operating with International Cricket Council's anti-corruption investigators. Lost all but one of 14 ODIs leading up to a win over Scotland earlier this month.

Squad

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from The Associated Press