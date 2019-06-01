Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent 16:42 (IST)

Cardiff is the home ground of Glamorgan. Viv Richards having ended his tenure with Somerset moved to Glamorgan during the twilight of his career. During a First Class game against Hampshire, ready to face their overseas signing Malcolm Marshall, Viv pulled out at the last moment.

Then he walked towards the pavilion. Climbed the stairs. Suddenly stopped and pointed his finger at a spectator. ‘Hey you. Yes you,’ he said. When he had the attention of the fan who was reading a newspaper Viv retorted, ‘You have got David Gower at slip, Robin Smith in the gully, Malcolm Marshall is bowling to Vivian Richards, and you reading the effing newspaper!”