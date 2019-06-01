Auto Refresh
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Kiwi pacers blow Sri Lanka away for 136
Date: Saturday, 01 June, 2019 17:42 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! SL 136 ALL-OUT
Malinga b Ferguson 1(2)
Bowled 'em! Ferguson beats Malinga's bat to dismantle his timber as SL are bowled out for 136. Three wickets for Ferguson. NZ need 137 for a winning start.
FIFTY! Huge round of applause from the crowd in the stadium as SL skipper Karunaratne reaches his fifty with a double off Boult
WICKET! BOULT STIKES
Lakmal c Santner b Boult 7(13)
A bouncer does the job for Boult as he gets better of Lakmal. Lakmal took his eyes off the ball but still went with the shot as the top-edge flew to cover-point to Santner.
WICKET! Udana c Matt Henry b Neesham 0(3)
Soft dismissal. Neesham went full on leg as Isuru Udana wanted to play it through mid-wicket but the leading edge flew to mid-on
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN
Perera c Boult b Santner 27(23)
All the hard work has gone down the drain as Thisara holds one out at long-on. He ran out of patience and went for a big shot but Santner did well to keep it wide of off as Boult took a straight forward catch.
OUT! SECOND WICKET FOR FERGUSON
J Mendis c Neesham b Ferguson 1(4)
Poor batting and Sri Lanka now lose their sixth wicket. Mendis wanted to cut the length ball on leg, against the angle and edged it to gully while Neesham took a sharp catch
WICKET! COLIN DE GRANDHOMME STRIKES
Mathews c Latham b de Grandhomme 0(9)
Mathews was struggling to get going and CdG has eased his pain. Pitched the ball up in the corridor of uncertainty, got the ball to move away as Mathews edged it to the keeper with his defensive push.
OUT! FERGUSON STRIKES IN FIRST OVER
Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Ferguson 4(13)
The length ball skidded off the surface after it pitched on off to hit Dhananjaya's pads. The ball kept a bit low as the batsman was slow to get his bat down. There was some dicussion for a review but SL decided against it.
GONE! GOLDEN DUCK
Kusal Mendis c Guptill b Matt Henry 0(1)
Lovely delivery from Henry! Pitched up on off and the bowler got it to move away and Mendis edged it to slips. Guptill takes a diving catch. Hat-trick opportunity coming up.
WICKET! HENRY STRIKES AGAIN!
Kusal Perera c de Grandhomme b Matt Henry 29(24)
Poor shot selection results into breaking of the partnership. A tad full and wide by Henry but it held up a bit as KP toe-ended his lofted shot to CDG at mid-on.
REVIEW AND OUT! NZ MAKE GOOD USE OF DRS
Thirimanne lbw b Matt Henry 4(2)
The ball swung back in to hit Thirimanne on pads but umpire Ian Gould gave not out. However, review showed that it would have hit the stumps. Three reds and the bastman has to leave.
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga
TOSS: Kane Williamson wins toss and New Zealand elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka
Pitch report: "There is a good even covering of grass on the pitch. It looks like a fresh pitch, if they shave the grass the pitch would have dried a bit. The grass has been kept there for the ball to come onto the bat. Today, it's gonna be about skill, pitching it up and nibbling it around," reckons former England captain Nasser Hussain.
Although Sri Lanka have a 50 percent winning rate in World Cup matches, they been quite poor when England have hosted the game's showpiece event. In four World Cups in England, Sri Lanka have won just four matches in16 outings.
Cardiff saw a low scoring thriller in 2013 between these two teams in the Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka were shot out for 138. New Zealand won with one wicket to spare. Malinga took four wickets. Can he repeat such feat six years later?
DID YOU KNOW?
Batsmen carrying their bat in both Tests and ODIs:
Grant Flower
Saeed Anwar
Alec Stewart
Javed Omar
Tom Latham
DIMUTH KARUNARATNE*
Dimuth Karunaratne becomes the first player to carry the bat on three occasions in List-A cricket.
Well bowled by the Kiwis. Three wickets each for Ferguson and Henry. Pace was too good for the Sri Lankans. A lot of people talking of India, Australia, England and West Indies as semi-final picks. Kiwis could make the second round too.
Well, they were one of the first teams to arrive in the UK, Sri Lanka. The team management had put up an expensive proposal to arrive three weeks prior to the tournament so that their batsmen could get acclimatized to the conditions. Those three weeks seem to have done absolutely nothing. Horror performance today.Bowled out for 136 without using more than 20 overs is simply not good.
Lowest totals for Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups:
86 v West Indies, Manchester, 1975
109 v India, Johannesburg, 2003
110 v South Africa, Northampton, 1999
133 v South Africa, Sydney, 2015
136 v England, Leeds, 1983
135 v New Zealand, Cardiff, 2019*
WICKET! SL 136 ALL-OUT
Malinga b Ferguson 1(2)
Bowled 'em! Ferguson beats Malinga's bat to dismantle his timber as SL are bowled out for 136. Three wickets for Ferguson. NZ need 137 for a winning start.
Played well Dimuth Karunaratne. His charges can learn a few things from him. Straight bat is often required when the ball nibbles around. It was for this specific reasons with the English conditions in mind he was picked in the World Cup squad in the first place. With Sri Lanka often unable to bat out the 50 overs in the last three years or so, it has been a surprise why it took selectors so long to recall him for ODI cricket. He hadn’t featured in an ODI for four years when he was named in the squad last month.
Umpire review and not out! Santner took a brilliant diving catch of Karunaratne at deep backward square leg and started celebrating however after a review umpires have ruled out the catch
After 29 overs,Sri Lanka 135/9 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 51 , Lasith Malinga 1)
One more wicket falls as SL lose nine of them. Lakmal took his eyes off the ball as he top-edged the bouncer from Boult to cover-point. Meanwhile, Karunaratne has completed his fifty. Lasith Malinga is now in the middle.
FIFTY! Huge round of applause from the crowd in the stadium as SL skipper Karunaratne reaches his fifty with a double off Boult
WICKET! BOULT STIKES
Lakmal c Santner b Boult 7(13)
A bouncer does the job for Boult as he gets better of Lakmal. Lakmal took his eyes off the ball but still went with the shot as the top-edge flew to cover-point to Santner.
After 28 overs,Sri Lanka 130/8 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 48 , Suranga Lakmal 7)
Karunaratne flicked the full toss from Ferguson to fine leg after moving a long way across to get a four. Ferguson then bowled a front-foot no ball but SL skipper failed to make use of it. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Lucky! Karunaratne moved a long way across as Ferguson bowled a full toss but the batsman managed to deflect the ball for a four to fine leg
After 27 overs,Sri Lanka 122/8 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 43 , Suranga Lakmal 5)
Five off the over. Lakmal got a four for himself as he slammed the short and slow ball from Boult over covers with a hop.
FOUR! That was slapped over cover by Suranga Lakmal. Boult went short and slow as cut it over the fielders on off for a boundary
After 26 overs,Sri Lanka 117/8 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 43 , Suranga Lakmal 0)
Karunaratne has been holding the fort from one end but lack of support from the other has hurt SL badly tonight. NZ would look to clean up the tail soon. Just two from Ferguson's over.
After 25 overs,Sri Lanka 115/8 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 42 , Suranga Lakmal 0)
Sri Lanka are now eight wickets down. Neesham gets the wicket of Isuru Udana. He bowled a full one on leg. Udana wanted to play it through mid-wicket but chipped it to mid-on for a catch for Henry.
WICKET! Udana c Matt Henry b Neesham 0(3)
Soft dismissal. Neesham went full on leg as Isuru Udana wanted to play it through mid-wicket but the leading edge flew to mid-on
After 24 overs,Sri Lanka 113/7 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 41 , Isuru Udana 0)
Santner has broken the partnership and SL are back to square one, seven wickets down. Santner kept the ball wide of off as Thisara decided to go big but the bat twisted in his hands as Boult took a catch at long-on. Just two off the over.
50-plus stands for Sri Lanka for 7th wicket in ODI World Cups:
R Arnold/C Vaas v West Indies, Cape Town, 2003
J Mendis/T Perera v Afghanistan, Dunedin, 2015
D Karunaratne/T Perera v New Zealand, Cardiff, 2019*
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN
Perera c Boult b Santner 27(23)
All the hard work has gone down the drain as Thisara holds one out at long-on. He ran out of patience and went for a big shot but Santner did well to keep it wide of off as Boult took a straight forward catch.
After 23 overs,Sri Lanka 111/6 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 40 , Thisara Perera 27)
50 partnership up for Karunaratne and Thisara. They got there with a six. The ball slipped out of Neesham's hand for a no ball and then Thisara slammed the free-hit over cow corner for a six. 11 off the over.
SIX! Neesham had to bowl a free-hit as the ball slipped out of his hands for a beamer and Thisara made most of it with a big shot over cow corner
After 22 overs,Sri Lanka 100/6 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 38 , Thisara Perera 19)
Spin introduced for first time. Mitchell Santner called into attack. Three runs off the over as Santner dropped Thisara once. The SL batsman went hard with the shot and Santner had an opportunity with his follow through but could not hold onto the catch.
After 21 overs,Sri Lanka 97/6 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 36 , Thisara Perera 18)
Karunaratne punishes Boult for going full. He went across to off and slammed the ball through mid-wicket for a four. Adds a single as well. Just five off the over.
FOUR! Boult went full as Karunaratne moved across to off to power the shot through mid-wicket for a four. Good shot.
Cardiff is the home ground of Glamorgan. Viv Richards having ended his tenure with Somerset moved to Glamorgan during the twilight of his career. During a First Class game against Hampshire, ready to face their overseas signing Malcolm Marshall, Viv pulled out at the last moment.
Then he walked towards the pavilion. Climbed the stairs. Suddenly stopped and pointed his finger at a spectator. ‘Hey you. Yes you,’ he said. When he had the attention of the fan who was reading a newspaper Viv retorted, ‘You have got David Gower at slip, Robin Smith in the gully, Malcolm Marshall is bowling to Vivian Richards, and you reading the effing newspaper!”
After 20 overs,Sri Lanka 92/6 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 31 , Thisara Perera 18)
Jimmy Neesham has been introduced into attack to replace Ferguson. Starts off with a bit expensive over as Karunaratne-Thisara add eight runs in the over. The partnership is now past 30. They duo has arrested the collapse for now.
After 19 overs,Sri Lanka 84/6 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 26 , Thisara Perera 15)
Thisara plays the first ball from Boult, who has been called back into attack, to fine leg for a single on first ball. Boult concedes a wide as well outside off. Just two off the over.
After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 82/6 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 26 , Thisara Perera 14)
Some serious pace generated in the over by Ferguson as he keeps Karunaratne quiet for first four deliveries followed by two singles
After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 80/6 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 25 , Thisara Perera 13)
Thisara gets a triple through extra cover with a juicy punch. Should have got a four but Kane Williamson did very well to cut it off. The batsman also got the first maximum of the match as he slammed CdG's short ball over deep square leg. 12 off the over.
SIX! CdG took the pace off the ball but it was quite short as Thisara got the space to swing his arms to put the ball into the stands over deep square leg
Black Caps have continue to have edge over Mathews
After 16 overs,Sri Lanka 68/6 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 23 , Thisara Perera 3)
Ferguson beat Mendis with an angled delivery that moved away outside off and got the wicket on next delivery. Another angled delivery as Mendis went for a cut against the angle but edged it to gully. Thisara Perera is the new batsman. Karunaratne got a four on the last ball. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Karunaratne leans forward to drive the length ball past the bowler for a boundary. A much-needed boundary
OUT! SECOND WICKET FOR FERGUSON
J Mendis c Neesham b Ferguson 1(4)
Poor batting and Sri Lanka now lose their sixth wicket. Mendis wanted to cut the length ball on leg, against the angle and edged it to gully while Neesham took a sharp catch
After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 60/5 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 19 , Jeevan Mendis 1)
Colin de Grandhomme called into attack and just like Ferguson strikes in his first over. Put the ball up in the danger area and got it to move away as Mathews edged it to the keeper to get out for a duck. Jeevan Mendis has now joined the skipper in the middle.
Drinks break taken with the fall of the wicket and with Sri Lanka in deep trouble
WICKET! COLIN DE GRANDHOMME STRIKES
Mathews c Latham b de Grandhomme 0(9)
Mathews was struggling to get going and CdG has eased his pain. Pitched the ball up in the corridor of uncertainty, got the ball to move away as Mathews edged it to the keeper with his defensive push.
After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 58/4 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 18 , Angelo Mathews 0)
Ferguson comes up with a beauty! Came from wide of the crease but got the ball to straighten at the last moment to beat Mathews' outside edge. One from the over.
Angelo Mathews has an axe or two to grind. He captained the side in the last World Cup and was offered the job again to lead the side in 2019. He turned it down due to differences with Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha. He didn't take recent criticism by former skipper Mahela Jayawardenen as well that he gave into cricket politics. He will be fired up to prove a few things.
After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 57/4 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 17 , Angelo Mathews 0)
Henry continues. He starts off with a wide down the leg-side. A double for Karunaratne with a pull shot to long leg. Another single with a flick to square leg. Four off the over.
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 54/4 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 14 , Angelo Mathews 0)
Time for some express pace as Lockie Ferguson comes into attack and removes Dhananjaya de Silva. The ball skidded off the surface and it moved back in. The batsman was beaten by pace as he was struck on pads. Veteran Angelo Mathews comes out to bat.
Angelo Mathews has scored 30-plus runs in seven out of his last eight ODI innings in England.
OUT! FERGUSON STRIKES IN FIRST OVER
Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Ferguson 4(13)
The length ball skidded off the surface after it pitched on off to hit Dhananjaya's pads. The ball kept a bit low as the batsman was slow to get his bat down. There was some dicussion for a review but SL decided against it.
After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 52/3 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 13 , Dhananjaya de Silva 4)
Some cautious batting underway by the Lankans. Just one from Henry's over as Karunaratne works the short ball behind square. 11 overs up and bowling change must come soon.
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 51/3 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 12 , Dhananjaya de Silva 4)
Boult follows up the brilliant Henry over by conceding just one in his over. Karunaratne got the only single with a drive to wide of mid-off. Powerplay over.
After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 50/3 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 11 , Dhananjaya de Silva 4)
What an over it was! Henry has put SL back in deep trouble with a two-wicket over. KP got out trying to hit him down the ground. The ball held up a bit as the toe-edged shot was taken at mid-on. Kusal Mendis fell for a golden duck as he edged the moving ball to slips. Still no hat-trick as Dhananjaya de Silva played his first ball down the ground for a four. Four off the over.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 3 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Bowled 'em! Ferguson beats Malinga's bat to dismantle his timber as SL are bowled out for 136. Three wickets for Ferguson. NZ need 137 for a winning start.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Preview: New Zealand, who may again wear the mantle of everyone's second-favourite team, have the components of a strong one-day side with explosive openers in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro and solid accumulators in Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.
They gain balance from a strong contingent of all-rounders and Trent Boult is among the best seamers in the world. Teamwork is guaranteed and, as with most New Zealand teams, this team's strength is greater than the sum of its parts.
Boult and Tim Southee are not quite the combination they were four years ago but Matt Henry brings experience in English conditions and Lockie Ferguson provides express pace. The area of concern may be the spinners, as Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner aren't big wicket-takers in ODIs.
Sri Lanka have some World Cup pedigree and a tradition of pushing the limits, having won the title in 1996 and reached two other finals, including when the tournament was last held in Asia in 2011.
They need experienced players such as allrounder Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lasith Malinga — who took four wickets with four consecutive deliveries at the 2007 World Cup — to fire or will have very little chance of beating any of the serious title contenders.
Off-field issues have led to Sri Lanka cycling through 10 captains across the various formats before settling on Karunaratne to lead the team to the World Cup. A major distraction has been the suspensions of several players and board officials, including World Cup winner Sanath Jayasuriya, for not co-operating with International Cricket Council's anti-corruption investigators. Lost all but one of 14 ODIs leading up to a win over Scotland earlier this month.
Squad
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Jun 01, 2019
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Being underdogs at tournament suits well for New Zealand, says former Kiwi all-rounder James Franklin
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand itching to clinch first title after missing out in final four years ago, says Martin Guptill
Scotland vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando star as visitors snap losing run in rain-affected second ODI