First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC | Match 1 May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
England beat South Africa by 104 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Kane Williamson's side starts favourites in Cardiff

Date: Saturday, 01 June, 2019 13:39 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • '1999 World Cup changed my life'

    Former Kiwi pacer Geoff Allott remembers his dream run in the 1999 World Cup. 

    Read here

  • Stat Alert!

  • Since the last World Cup, New Zealand have risen as high as second in the world rankings but have also been beaten at home by South Africa, England and India.

    Read the preview of today's match here

  • Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match 3 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff. 

    Kane Williamson-led New Zealand start as favourites in this match against a No 9 ranked ODI side. But New Zealand Should not take the fixture lightly as Sri Lanka have the ability to turn around the game. 

    Will we witness an upset today or the Kiwis will cruise to victory? 

    Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.  

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 3 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Kane Williamson's New Zealand side will hope to have it easy against struggling Sri Lanka.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Preview: New Zealand, who may again wear the mantle of everyone's second-favourite team, have the components of a strong one-day side with explosive openers in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro and solid accumulators in Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

They gain balance from a strong contingent of all-rounders and Trent Boult is among the best seamers in the world. Teamwork is guaranteed and, as with most New Zealand teams, this team's strength is greater than the sum of its parts.

Boult and Tim Southee are not quite the combination they were four years ago but Matt Henry brings experience in English conditions and Lockie Ferguson provides express pace. The area of concern may be the spinners, as Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner aren't big wicket-takers in ODIs.

Sri Lanka have some World Cup pedigree and a tradition of pushing the limits, having won the title in 1996 and reached two other finals, including when the tournament was last held in Asia in 2011.

They need experienced players such as allrounder Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lasith Malinga — who took four wickets with four consecutive deliveries at the 2007 World Cup — to fire or will have very little chance of beating any of the serious title contenders.

Off-field issues have led to Sri Lanka cycling through 10 captains across the various formats before settling on Karunaratne to lead the team to the World Cup. A major distraction has been the suspensions of several players and board officials, including World Cup winner Sanath Jayasuriya, for not co-operating with International Cricket Council's anti-corruption investigators. Lost all but one of 14 ODIs leading up to a win over Scotland earlier this month.

Squad

New Zealand: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga LakmalIsuru UdanaLasith MalingaKusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan PradeepSuranga LakmalJeevan MendisThisara PereraLahiru ThirimanneJeffrey VandersayMilinda SiriwardanaAvishka FernandoDhananjaya de Silva

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Cricket World Cup #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka #Kane Williamson #New Zealand Cricket Team #New Zealand vs Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Cricket Team #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 New Zealand #World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all