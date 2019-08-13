First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 2nd ODI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
UAE in NED | 4th T20I Aug 08, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
NZ in SL Aug 14, 2019
SL vs NZ
Galle International Stadium, Galle
The Ashes Aug 14, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson-captained New Zealand eye top Test ranking in Sri Lanka

New Zealand, with 109 points in Test cricket, are ranked behind India on 113 points, but a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka will see the Kiwis leapfrog the Asian heavyweights.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 13, 2019 09:30:46 IST

Galle: New Zealand have a chance of securing the top spot in Test cricket when they take on Sri Lanka in a two-match series from Wednesday, exactly a month after their cruel World Cup defeat to England.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson-captained New Zealand eye top Test ranking in Sri Lanka

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and coach Gary Stead during a practice session ahead of the first Test in Galle, Sri Lanka. AFP

New Zealand, with 109 points in Test cricket, are ranked behind India on 113 points, but a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka will see the Kiwis leapfrog the Asian heavyweights.

Test rankings have added relevance with the new, two-year ICC World Test Championship now under way, culminating in a 2021 final at Lord's between the top two teams.

Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka will be wary of providing a rank turning wicket in the first Test in Galle after being outsmarted by England in the most recent encounter at the venue.

England overcame the battle with a variety of off, leg and left-arm spin as the trio of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Jack Leach played a key role in a 3-0 series sweep.

The Kiwis too are carrying plenty of spin options and are likely to play two of them. Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed five wickets in the warm-up game in Negombo and he is likely to be the second spinner to leggie Todd Astle.

Although seam is New Zealand's strength, they are likely to stick to two seamers with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme coming in as the third option.

Trent Boult will be the number one pick while they will have to make a call between Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, possibly the latter, who picked up nine wickets in New Zealand’s last Test match.

But the hosts will be no pushover, as they showed by winning their recent 2-0 series in South Africa -- becoming the first Asian nation to do so.

"They are a strong team. They will come into this series with lot of confidence behind them after what happened in South Africa," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

Tough choices

But Sri Lanka have some tough choices, and in all departments.

The hosts have dumped head coach Chandika Hathurusingha halfway through his three-year tenure, with former fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake now filling in on an interim basis.

When they trounced South Africa five months ago, rookie Oshada Fernando played a key role posting an unbeaten 75 in Port Elizabeth in what was his second Test match.

He became an instant hero and his subsequent snubbing from the World Cup squad earned the wrath of former players.

There will be more disappointment as Fernando, one of the brightest prospects to emerge in recent times, is set to miss both Tests with the return of Angelo Mathews, who was injured for South Africa.

"New Zealand will be tough to beat. We have got guys who were not part of the series in South Africa, so we have got to make some tough calls," said Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal, who also missed out on touring South Africa, is back in the squad and the wicketkeeper's slot will be a toss up between him and Niroshan Dickwella.

Lahiru Kumara, another player who didn't go to South Africa, will be Sri Lanka’s lead fast bowler and it remains to be seen with whom he will share the new ball.

Both Suranga Lakmal and Vishwa Fernando were main architects during the win in South Africa.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, William Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

Umpire: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (England)

Third umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia)

Match referee:  Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 09:30:46 IST

Tags : Dimuth Karunaratane, Kane Williamson, New Zealand Cricket, New Zealand Cricket Team, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all