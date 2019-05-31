First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 1 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, May 31, 2019 13:56:26 IST

New Zealand, who may again wear the mantle of everyone's second-favourite team, have the components of a strong one-day side with explosive openers in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro and solid accumulators in Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

They gain balance from a strong contingent of all-rounders and Trent Boult is among the best seamers in the world. Teamwork is guaranteed and, as with most New Zealand teams, this team's strength is greater than the sum of its parts.

New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates bowling India's KL Rahul for 6 runsduring the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between India and New Zealand at The Oval in London on May 25, 2019. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP)

File image of the New Zealand cricket team. Ian Kington/AFP

Boult and Tim Southee are not quite the combination they were four years ago but Matt Henry brings experience in English conditions and Lockie Ferguson provides express pace. The area of concern may be the spinners, as Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner aren't big wicket-takers in ODIs.

Sri Lanka have some World Cup pedigree and a tradition of pushing the limits, having won the title in 1996 and reached two other finals, including when the tournament was last held in Asia in 2011.

They need experienced players such as allrounder Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lasith Malinga — who took four wickets with four consecutive deliveries at the 2007 World Cup — to fire or will have very little chance of beating any of the serious title contenders.

Off-field issues have led to Sri Lanka cycling through 10 captains across the various formats before settling on Karunaratne to lead the team to the World Cup. A major distraction has been the suspensions of several players and board officials, including World Cup winner Sanath Jayasuriya, for not co-operating with International Cricket Council's anti-corruption investigators. Lost all but one of 14 ODIs leading up to a win over Scotland earlier this month.

When will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka fixture take place?

The match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place on 1 June 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka fixture will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time does the match begin?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squad

New Zealand: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga LakmalIsuru UdanaLasith MalingaKusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan PradeepSuranga LakmalJeevan MendisThisara PereraLahiru ThirimanneJeffrey VandersayMilinda SiriwardanaAvishka FernandoDhananjaya de Silva

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 13:56:26 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, Kane Williamson, New Zealand Cricket Team, New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all