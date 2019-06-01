Cardiff: New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka without losing a single wicket in Cardiff on Saturday to begin their World Cup campaign in style, after seamers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson had skittled their opponents out for 136.

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 73, while his partner Colin Munro made 58 not out to help New Zealand reach their target in less than 17 overs.

Earlier, Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl on a pitch so green it was indistinguishable from the outfield, and he was rewarded when Henry trapped Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne leg-before in the first over.

Canterbury seamer Henry, who conceded 107 runs in a warm-up match against West Indies earlier this week, continued his resurgence to remove Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis in the ninth over to leave the Sri Lankan middle order exposed at 46-3.

Fast bowler Ferguson bagged three middle-order wickets as Sri Lanka finished with the lowest ODI total at Sophia Gardens - below their own record there of 138, also set against the Kiwis, in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne led a mini-recovery for his side, carrying his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 52 to take the total past 100.

But apart from all-rounder Thisara Perera (27), he received no support from the lower order as they were skittled out with 20.4 overs to spare.

Another one-sided contest in the World Cup had many on Twitter up in arms, here is a compilation of some of those reactions:

The World Cup seems to be enjoying a nice snooze



Someone needs to wake up the #CWC19. Three lopsided games to begin with. #NZvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 1, 2019

The return of quadrangular series

Sri Lanka are reeling and ICC are making plans of having just four teams in the next World Cup *grin*. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) June 1, 2019

That's a hat-trick first up

The idea/justification provided for a 10 team WC was that it would be competitive, we won’t see one-sided matches. Third one-sided match in a row. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 1, 2019

Not living upto all the hype

Sri Lanka in tatters. This match is following the one-sided pattern of the first two. Not quite the anticipated ‘big bang’ start to the tournament #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 1, 2019

The benefit of having variety



Well at least the Champions League final will be competitive....surely.....? #CWC19 #NZvSL #AfgvAus — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) June 1, 2019

A want of a close, exciting game

Yep, really doesn’t matter which facet dominates if you get a close, exciting game — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) June 1, 2019

Here's another hottake



The WC doesn't need a close game. There have been top class efforts already that are totally worth spending time on: England's batting performance on a tricky deck, Jofra Archer, the QDK & RVD recovery, WI pace, Gayle, NZ pace, and Rahmat Shah. — Contractor Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) June 1, 2019

With inputs from Reuters



