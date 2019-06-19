New Zealand vs South Africa Edgbaston Weather Update, World Cup 2019: New Zealand will square off against South Africa in Match 25 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It is going to be the first fixture of the World Cup for Edgbaston with more to follow including a much anticipated India vs England match on 30 June including a semi-final.

The match presents New Zealand with the opportunity to return to the top of the standings with a win while South Africa are gunning for a second straight win - after beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets on 15 June. Black Caps come into it after a ten-day break with their most recent outing getting washed out (against India at Trent Bridge). Alongside India, Kiwis are the only unbeaten team at the 50-over tournament.

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi would be eager to hit the ground running after recovering from the hamstring injury. "It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," the official website of the Cricket World Cup quoted Ngidi as saying.

"It's just been frustrating not being able to play. I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 percent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 percent then you're not ready to play," he added after clearing the fitness test on Monday.

With three points in five matches, South Africa still have an outside chance of making the last four but for that, they need to at least win the remaining games.

Weather is expected to get better today after rainfall a day prior. As per Accuweather, there will be cloudy conditions at the start of the match (10.30 AM local or 3 PM IST) before thunderstorms around 12 PM local (4.30 PM IST) for much of the afternoon. Gloomy conditions with chances of rain will persist for much of the day before the sun comes out late in the evening. It would be important for the groundstaff to be careful and avoid getting the outfield wet in this stop-start scenario.

