First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 24 Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs South Africa Match, Weather Update at Edgbaston Today: Cloudy conditions to greet teams with chances of thunderstorm

South Africa are looking to climb up the ladder when they take on New Zealand in the league stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 19, 2019 08:39:01 IST

New Zealand vs South Africa Edgbaston Weather Update, World Cup 2019: New Zealand will square off against South Africa in Match 25 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It is going to be the first fixture of the World Cup for Edgbaston with more to follow including a much anticipated India vs England match on 30 June including a semi-final.

Edgbaston will host its the first fixture of Cricket World Cup 2019 when New Zealand play South Africa. (Reuters File)

Edgbaston will host its the first fixture of Cricket World Cup 2019 when New Zealand play South Africa. (Reuters File)

The match presents New Zealand with the opportunity to return to the top of the standings with a win while South Africa are gunning for a second straight win - after beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets on 15 June. Black Caps come into it after a ten-day break with their most recent outing getting washed out (against India at Trent Bridge). Alongside India, Kiwis are the only unbeaten team at the 50-over tournament.

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi would be eager to hit the ground running after recovering from the hamstring injury. "It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," the official website of the Cricket World Cup quoted Ngidi as saying.

"It's just been frustrating not being able to play. I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 percent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 percent then you're not ready to play," he added after clearing the fitness test on Monday.

With three points in five matches, South Africa still have an outside chance of making the last four but for that, they need to at least win the remaining games.

Weather is expected to get better today after rainfall a day prior. As per Accuweather, there will be cloudy conditions at the start of the match (10.30 AM local or 3 PM IST) before thunderstorms around 12 PM local (4.30 PM IST) for much of the afternoon. Gloomy conditions with chances of rain will persist for much of the day before the sun comes out late in the evening. It would be important for the groundstaff to be careful and avoid getting the outfield wet in this stop-start scenario.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 08:39:01 IST

Tags : Birmingham Weather, Birmingham Weather Today, Edgbaston Weather, Edgbaston Weather Today, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand Vs South Africa, South Africa Vs New Zealand, Weather In Birmingham, Weather Update Edgbaston, World Cup Rain, World Cup Weather

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all