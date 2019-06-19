-
Live Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Amla, de Kock begin Proteas' innings
Date: Wednesday, 19 June, 2019 16:28 IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Yet to Start
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
16:07 (IST)
South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
-
16:06 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
-
16:03 (IST)
TOSS: Kane Williamson makes the right call and New Zealand opt to field first against South Africa
-
15:37 (IST)
Good news! Toss will take place at 4 PM India time. Players from both sides are on the field, warming-up for the upcoming tie.
-
15:03 (IST)
Umpire Ian Gould says outfield conditions have improved at Edgbaston, however, still not ideal for the game to start. Next inspection to take place at 3.30 PM IST.
-
14:36 (IST)
Umpires will do the pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.45 PM IST
-
14:27 (IST)
Toss for New Zealand vs South Africa match has been delayed at Edgbaston in Birmingham due to wet outfield.
Time for national anthems! South Afric's anthem will be followed by New Zealand's.
As expected, Ngidi returns from the hamstring injury. And fair enough that he should replace Hendricks, who was the least impressive of South Africa’s seamers against Afghanistan. That’s the only change, and it could be important — the plan, clearly, is for New Zealand to have to step into the hottest of kitchens. But first, South Africa’s faltering batting line-up will have to give their attack something to bowl at on a pitch that looks primed for that purpose.
South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Faf du Plessis: We would have bowled as well. There is a bit of blue sky, hopefully the ball will come on nicely to the bat. The previous game was really good, there was a real intensity from the team. Hopefully we can do something similar today. Lungi (Ngidi) is back for us. It's another big game for us (smiles).
Kane Williamson: We will bowl first. Same side for us. The guys are ready to go. We thought about Sodhi, but stuck to the same team for this game. The past record against South Africa is irrelevant.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
TOSS: Kane Williamson makes the right call and New Zealand opt to field first against South Africa
You don’t want to know this, but we’d rather give it to you straight: Ian Gould is one of the umpires. The same Ian Gould spent what would have been the last three, playless days of the Test between South Africa and New Zealand at Kingsmead in August 2016 prodding various parts of what looked like a perfectly fine outfield. But even Gould can’t stop progress today. The toss has been scheduled for 11.30am for a high noon start.
Good news! Toss will take place at 4 PM India time. Players from both sides are on the field, warming-up for the upcoming tie.
The unwelcomed delay is a good opportunity to catch all the crazy records that were broken and made last night in the game between England and Afghanistan. We all know Eoin Morgan made the record for most sixes in an innings but there's a lot more. Catch all of that in Umang Pabari's stats highlights.
Hope is a big thing.
The sun is starting to burn through here in Birmingham & the forecast is clear & dry. We should get a match & we may well lose no overs despite the slightly delayed start. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/twDaap94L7— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 19, 2019
Kiwis, break this trend.
Four of New Zealand's last 5 ODIs at Edgbaston are No Results. Rain follows the Kiwis when they are in Birmingham. 🤔#NZvRSA— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 19, 2019
We’ve had the pitch inspection and … drumroll, please, maestro … we’ll have another pitch inspection at 11am (3.30 pm IST). It’s difficult to see what the issue is. It’s not raining, the pitch is uncovered and the wickets have been pitched, the outfield looks in decent shape, and there’s no work underway to dry any part of the field. But the men in red coats seem to have decided we need more time to ensure playable conditions. The sun is trying to come out, which should help.
Umpire Nigel Llong: Ground staff is doing a good job, it is very greasy. Hopefully play will get underway soon. It is the whole outfield (which is wet) because it rained all week. We want to give the groundsmen best chance to prepare the field.
Umpire Ian Gould says outfield conditions have improved at Edgbaston, however, still not ideal for the game to start. Next inspection to take place at 3.30 PM IST.
Here's former South Africa captain previewing the big match today
"South Africa will want a win against New Zealand to get their World Cup back on track."@7polly7 previews New Zealand v South Africa 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ub3bP8kCYZ— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019
Toss for New Zealand vs South Africa match has been delayed at Edgbaston in Birmingham due to wet outfield.
New Zealand not focussed on increasing misery for South Africa
New Zealand will focus on their own game and not be motivated by the prospect of ending South Africa’s chances of progressing at the World Cup when the two sides meet at Edgbaston on Wednesday, fast bowler Trent Boult has said.
“It’s a chance for us to go out there and perform and show we can bring the game and style that we play back home in New Zealand very well, to test it against quality players in foreign conditions on a big stage," Boult said.
The match against New Zealand is a battle for survival for Proteas. South Africa have a slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals and star batsman Quinton de Kock has termed the match as a 'quarter-final'. Read all what he had to say here.
With pacer Lungi Ngidi back in the side, South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semi-final defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Read the match preview here.
The last time South Africa played at Edgbaston, they ended up on the losing side in what was arguably the best ODI match of all time. Lance Klusener played the last ball of that match when African nation needed one run to reach the final of the 1999 World Cup. They could not do it and Australia entered the final and went on to win the Cup. Here's Klusener, reliving what all transpired in those last moments in a chat with Jigar Mehta. Read the piece here.
Edgbaston is READY!
#CWC19 has arrived in Birmingham for #NZvSA!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019
The city has a strong sporting heritage; the Football League was formed in Birmingham & lawn tennis was invented in a back garden in Edgbaston, just down the road from the cricket stadium!
⚽🎾🏏 pic.twitter.com/t0iAyOjTyY
14:01 (IST)
expert comments
It’s a damp morning in Birmingham following a night of soaking rain. More of the wet stuff is forecast, although not enough to derail the match entirely. Big day for both teams. New Zealand will want to stay unbeaten and show they can perform as well against a, theoretically, stronger side than the opponents they have already dealt with. South Africa need to win to retain a semblance of a serious chance to reach the semis.
New Zealand vs South Africa Full Squads:
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
South Africa Team Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: TOSS: Kane Williamson makes the right call and New Zealand opt to field first against South Africa
South pacer Lungi Ngidi has confirmed he is "100 percent fit" to take the field in their World Cup match against New Zealand here on Wednesday.
South Africa's start to their World Cup campaign has been far from ideal, having lost three opening games and a wash-out tie, with a slew of injuries hampering their progress.
Ngidi played just the two opening games before sustaining a left hamstring injury in a match against Bangladesh.
"It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," Ngidi was quoted as saying by the official website of the Cricket World Cup.
"It's just been frustrating not being able to play.
"I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 percent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 percent then you're not ready to play," the young fast bowler added.
South Africa had been forced to field a depleted pace attack with legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn ruled out of the entire tournament, while Ngidi sat out of three matches.
The 23-year-old pacer's return is expected to bolster South Africa, who have only an outside chance to make it to the semi-finals after three losses from five games.
In their last match, South Africa finally managed to get a win under their belt after beating Afghanistan and now they would need to win the rest of the league stage matches in order to make the last four, and Ngidi feels New Zealand do have some weaknesses that could be exploited.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa match:
When will New Zealand vs South Africa match take place?
The New Zealand vs South Africa match will take place on 19 June, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The New Zealand vs South Africa fixture will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham
What time does the match begin?
The New Zealand vs South Africa fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs South Africa match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
New Zealand vs South Africa Full Squads:
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
South Africa Team Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
Updated Date: