New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: TOSS: Kane Williamson makes the right call and New Zealand opt to field first against South Africa

South pacer Lungi Ngidi has confirmed he is "100 percent fit" to take the field in their World Cup match against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

South Africa's start to their World Cup campaign has been far from ideal, having lost three opening games and a wash-out tie, with a slew of injuries hampering their progress.

Ngidi played just the two opening games before sustaining a left hamstring injury in a match against Bangladesh.

"It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," Ngidi was quoted as saying by the official website of the Cricket World Cup.

"It's just been frustrating not being able to play.

"I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 percent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 percent then you're not ready to play," the young fast bowler added.

South Africa had been forced to field a depleted pace attack with legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn ruled out of the entire tournament, while Ngidi sat out of three matches.

The 23-year-old pacer's return is expected to bolster South Africa, who have only an outside chance to make it to the semi-finals after three losses from five games.

In their last match, South Africa finally managed to get a win under their belt after beating Afghanistan and now they would need to win the rest of the league stage matches in order to make the last four, and Ngidi feels New Zealand do have some weaknesses that could be exploited.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa match:

When will New Zealand vs South Africa match take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will take place on 19 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa fixture will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham

What time does the match begin?

The New Zealand vs South Africa fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

New Zealand vs South Africa Full Squads:

New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

South Africa Team Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from Agencies.