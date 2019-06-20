First Cricket
New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Williamson absolutely Dhoni-ed that innings', Twitter in awe of Kiwi skipper after thrilling win

Here's how Twitter reacted after Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 106 to guide New Zealand to a thrilling win over South Africa.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 20, 2019 01:11:21 IST

Kane Williamson hit a six to reach his century and level the scores and then stroked the winning runs with a boundary off the next delivery as New Zealand edged South Africa by four wickets with three balls to spare at the Cricket World Cup.

Williamson finished unbeaten on 106 from 138 balls in a composed innings to guide New Zealand to 245-6 chasing 242 for victory.

The unbeaten New Zealanders moved to the top of the World Cup standings with nine points from four wins and a point from the washout against India. South Africa has just one win from six games and its chances of reaching the playoffs are all but over.

Williamson shared a 91-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme, who scored 60 from 47 balls, to get the New Zealanders within reach.

De Grandhomme's dismissal left New Zealand needing 14 runs from 11 balls and four wickets in hand. Williams angled a boundary off the last ball of the penultimate over to set up a scenario where New Zealand needed eight runs off the last over to win.

Mitchell Santner took a single to the last over from Andile Phehlukwayo, and Williamson hit the six and the boundary from consecutive balls to finish it off.

Williamson's poise under pressure and match-winning century earned him tons of praise on Twitter:

Kane Williamson did a Dhoni against South Africa

South Africa disappoint again

With AP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 01:12:32 IST

