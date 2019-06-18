First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Quinton de Kock says Proteas’ clash against Kiwis is a ‘quarter-final’

South Africa’s World Cup meeting with New Zealand on Wednesday will assume the importance of a “quarter-final” as they look to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching the latter stages of the competition, batsman Quinton de Kock said on Tuesday.

Reuters, Jun 18, 2019 21:52:33 IST

South Africa lost their opening three games and had their match against the West Indies washed out by rain, denting their chances of a top-four finish. But their victory on Saturday over Afghanistan has given the team a boost ahead of a string of must-win clashes.

File image of Quinton de Kock. AP

“Tomorrow is a quarter-final, I guess you could say it. But if we do win it, it’s another big game again... We have to win all the games, not just focus on tomorrow,” de Kock told reporters in Birmingham.

“But in saying that, we know how good New Zealand are playing at the moment. They are a big team in World Cups. They always seem to step up, so it’s going to be a tough one anyway.”

New Zealand are in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals, sitting second in the table behind holders Australia after three wins in four matches.

De Kock, who scored a half-century in the low-scoring match against Afghanistan last time out, said the team were in a good place despite defeats by England, Bangladesh and India.

“During the course of the tournament, obviously after losing all the time, there’s always a bit of a slump in being mentally strong. It’s a long, tough tournament and getting a win has given us high hopes,” the wicketkeeper added.

“We are pretty confident at the moment. It’s just about taking it out there and giving a good show.”

De Kock said the team would not change their approach apart from being mentally stronger heading into the contest.

“We’re a successful ODI team anyway over the years. So we don’t need to change anything. It just becomes a mental game at the World Cup, trying to deal with the pressures,” he added.

“The situation we’re in right now, our energy needs to be better than ever. So we’re ready to go out there and give it our best shot tomorrow and for the rest of the other games.”

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 22:27:43 IST

Tags : Black Caps, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand, Proteas, Quinton De Kock, South Africa, Sports, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 South Africa

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

