New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi declared fit for upcoming clash against Kiwis

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was declared fit on Monday for the team's upcoming match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Ngidi suffered a hamstring injury in the team's match against Bangladesh on 2 June and he was ruled out for ten days.

Asian News International, Jun 18, 2019 08:33:11 IST

Dubai: South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was declared fit on Monday for the team's upcoming match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright. It's just been frustrating not being able to play," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Ngidi as saying.

Ngidi suffered a hamstring injury in the team's match against Bangladesh on 2 June. Reuters

"I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 per cent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 per cent then you're not ready to play," he added.

Ngidi suffered a hamstring injury in the team's match against Bangladesh on 2 June and he was ruled out for ten days. Ngidi ended up missing the matches against India, West Indies, and Afghanistan.

South Africa is bogged down by injuries as their lethal pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament and Ngidi's inclusion will bolster the team's bowling attack.

The Proteas have just one win under their belt in the World Cup so far. The team defeated Afghanistan but they suffered losses against England, Bangladesh, and India. Their match against West Indies got abandoned due to rain.

They are currently placed at the seventh position in the tournament standings with just three points.

South Africa next take on New Zealand on 19 June.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 08:33:11 IST

