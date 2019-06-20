First Cricket
New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams questions Kane Williamson's 'integrity'

Former South Africa spinner Paul Adams lashed out at Kane Williamson on Twitter after the New Zealand skipper didn't walk out after edging the ball

Press Trust of India, Jun 20, 2019 15:15:23 IST

Birmingham: Former South Africa spinner Paul Adams has questioned New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's integrity after he did not walk out despite being caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Williamson struck a composed unbeaten century to help New Zealand post a four-wicket win over South Africa in a World Cup game on Wednesday. However, his knock was marred by controversy after he was caught-behind by Kock in the 38th over off the bowling of leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Williamson was at 76 then.

"Why didn't Kane Williamson walk," Adams wrote on his Twitter page sparking a debate. He further added in another tweet, "If Kane Williamson was Mankad after he didn't walk. Would he be upset?"

Interestingly, Tahir had appealed against the inside edge of Williamson's bat, but it was turned down by the umpire. The South African team did not request for a review and later replays showed an edge off Williamson's bat. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, in the post-match press conference, explained that he trusted de Kock's judgement and that's why he didn't go for a review.

"We weren't aware of it. I think I was at long on at the time, and Quinny is the closest to the action. He's always my go-to man," du Plessis said.

"I just thought it was a plain miss. I just heard about it now at the post-match that he said he had a nick on it. But even Kane said he didn't know he had to fine tune it. He would have referred it. But that's not where the game was won and lost," he added.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 15:15:23 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

