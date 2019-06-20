Birmingham: Former South Africa spinner Paul Adams has questioned New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's integrity after he did not walk out despite being caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Williamson struck a composed unbeaten century to help New Zealand post a four-wicket win over South Africa in a World Cup game on Wednesday. However, his knock was marred by controversy after he was caught-behind by Kock in the 38th over off the bowling of leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Williamson was at 76 then.

"Why didn't Kane Williamson walk," Adams wrote on his Twitter page sparking a debate. He further added in another tweet, "If Kane Williamson was Mankad after he didn't walk. Would he be upset?"

Interestingly, Tahir had appealed against the inside edge of Williamson's bat, but it was turned down by the umpire. The South African team did not request for a review and later replays showed an edge off Williamson's bat. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, in the post-match press conference, explained that he trusted de Kock's judgement and that's why he didn't go for a review.

"We weren't aware of it. I think I was at long on at the time, and Quinny is the closest to the action. He's always my go-to man," du Plessis said.

"I just thought it was a plain miss. I just heard about it now at the post-match that he said he had a nick on it. But even Kane said he didn't know he had to fine tune it. He would have referred it. But that's not where the game was won and lost," he added.

