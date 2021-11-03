New Zealand vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand vs Scotland Live Streaming and Live Telecast, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand will get an opportunity to strengthen their spot for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals when they take on minnows Scotland in a Group 2 match on Wednesday. The Kiwis are coming off a morale-boosting victory over India to hand Men in Blue their second defeat in as many games.

On the other Scotland, who reached the Super 12s via the preliminary round that was contested between eight sides, have had a contrasting run in the tournament proper, having lost their opening two games- Afghanistan and Namibia. As a result, the Scots lie rock-bottom of the points table, and their semi-final dream already looks far away.

Their path after the New Zealand game does not get better, with India and Pakistan up next.

Scotland have been unable to put big scores on board. While they succumbed to just 60 runs while chasing Afghanistan’s 190, the batters disappointed once again against Namibia, managing just 109/8 from 20 overs. Runs have been hard to come by for Kyle Coetzer and Co, and they face another stiff challenge against New Zealand who boast of a pace bowling unit spearheaded by Trent Boult.

Boult was at his damaging best against India, finishing with figures of 3/20 that was pivotal in restricting India to 110/7.

He will once again be the player to watch out for when Scotland come out to bat, as the Scots will hope to avoid another collapse.

In terms of Kiwis batting, Daryl Mitchell (49) was their standout performer against India as he and skipper Kane Williamson (33*) made light work of the chase.

Here’s all you need to know about the New Zealand-Scotland clash:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Scotland take place?

The match between New Zealand and Scotland will take place on 3 November, 2021.

What is the venue for New Zealand versus Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

What time will the New Zealand versus Scotland match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand versus Scotland match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.