New Zealand vs Pakistan: Visiting players to leave quarantine in Christchurch after testing negative for COVID-19

Wellington: Pakistan's cricketers will leave quarantine in Christchurch on Tuesday after testing negative for Covid-19, New Zealand health authorities said.
The touring party of more than 50 players and officials have been holed up in their hotel for two weeks as they undergo mandatory isolation under New Zealand's strict coronavirus protocols.
They have been confined to their rooms, unable to train for most of that time after 10 virus cases were detected among the group, with coach Misbah-ul-Haq complaining this week about the impact on his players.
But New Zealand's health ministry confirmed on Tuesday that the latest swabs had all come back negative and the bulk of the group had been cleared to leave quarantine.
"After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury (district) medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community," it said.
The department said one person was being kept in isolation at the Christchurch quarantine hotel to ensure he was fully recovered from the virus.
The tourists will travel to Queenstown for training ahead of their first Twenty20 match against the Black Caps in Auckland on 18 December.
Pakistan will play three T20s and two Tests in New Zealand.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The 53-strong Pakistan team had been denied the right to train after eight members had tested positive for COVID-19.
The first six cases involving members of the Pakistan squad were detected on the team's first day in New Zealand last week and the seventh shortly afterward.
The 53-man Pakistan squad will undergo further tests on Monday and in the meantime they remain confined to their rooms after permission to train while in isolation was revoked by New Zealand authorities.