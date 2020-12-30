Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Twitter can’t keep calm after Black Caps’ last-hour victory in 1st Test

  • FP Trending
  • December 30th, 2020
  • 18:10:44 IST

The first Test match between hosts New Zealand and Pakistan had all the elements of a dramatic game of cricket. Not only did the game end on the fifth day, but the winning side was decided only in the final hour. Some bold decisions, some interesting records and brilliant cricket made for a great match and Twitter was all for it.

Cricket fans as well as players — both current and former — were seen discussing the thrilling 101-run win for the Kiwis, the incredible fight put in by the lower-order Pakistan batsmen and the beauty of Test cricket.

A victory by a margin of over 100 runs does not seem like a close call. But after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson declared for only 373 runs, he gave his bowlers more than four sessions to bowl out the visitors and gain a lead in the two-match series. As pointed out by cricket statistician Mazher Arshad, this game also earned the Kiwis 60 points in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Williamson’s move was brave but risky as Pakistan were 215 for 4 at one point, with a draw imminent. Fawad Alam and captain Mohammad Rizwan were stable, providing a 165-run stand for the fifth wicket and thereby worrying New Zealand.

The game saw Rizwan become the first Pakistan skipper to score two half-centuries in his debut Test as captain. On the other hand, Alam’s second Test century came a decade after his first. Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez praised their game:  

 

 

  Here are some more tweets appreciating Alam’s ton and the pair’s partnership:

The first Test match was also the last game of international cricket in 2020. The victory saw New Zealand become the number one Test squad in ICC rankings and Kane williamson enjoying the third spot in the batting rankings.

Neil Wagner, who played with a fractured toe and picked up Fawad Alam’s wicket, also received praise.

Here are some other tweets marvelling at the match

Updated Date: December 30, 2020 18:10:44 IST

Tags:

