New Zealand Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs Pakistan At Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 14 October, 2022

14 October, 2022
Starts 07:30 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand

New Zealand

163/7 (20.0 ov)

Final
Pakistan

Pakistan

168/5 (19.3 ov)

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets

New Zealand Pakistan
163/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.15 168/5 (19.3 ov) - R/R 8.62

Match Ended

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets

Mohammad Nawaz - 9

Iftikhar Ahmed - 25

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Nawaz not out 38 22 2 3
Iftikhar Ahmed not out 25 14 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 4 0 33 1
Blair Tickner 3.3 0 33 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 132/5 (16.1)

36 (36) R/R: 10.8

Asif Ali 1(2) S.R (50)

c Trent Boult b Blair Tickner

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series Final Live Cricket Score and Commentary

New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series Final Live: Check NZ vs PAK match scoreboard, ball by ball commentary, updates on firstpost.com.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series Final Live Cricket Score and Commentary

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Updates. AFP

Toss news and playing XIs: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand on Friday in the final of the week-long Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Both teams are using the tournament as a last tune-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Having sat out New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh on Wednesday, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson returned, replacing Martin Guptill, while bowler Blair Tickner was in for Adam Milne.

Pakistan made one change from the team which squeezed past Bangladesh on Thursday with bowler Haris Rauf replacing Mohammad Hasnain.

“We want to put out one more good performance before we go to the World Cup,” said New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, who was making his 100th T20I appearance.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Updated Date: October 14, 2022 08:22:38 IST

