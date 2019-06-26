Live Updates
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Toss to take place at 3.30 pm (IST)
Date: Wednesday, 26 June, 2019 15:29 IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Yet to Start
Highlights
Given the previous performance I would expect that Pakistan will be unchanged although the 3rd pacer issue is a concern for Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur. Hassan Ali has been tried and flopped and Shaheen Shah Afridi was not overly impressive against South Africa. The spinners will be the key alongside Mohammad Amir - Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and perhaps a few overs here and there from Haris Sohail could be crucial.
Overhead the skies have cleared, still a tough choice whether to bowl or bat first. If it was my choice, it still looks like a bowl-first morning.
Good news here from Edgbaston. The toss will be 11am local time (3.30 PM IST) and we will have an 11.30am (4 PM IST) start.
Fans coming into the ground in their thousands. Huge support for Pakistan in Birmingham.
Atmosphere is building for what should be a cracker.
Toss has been scheduled for 3.30 pm with play to start at 4 pm. No overs lost!
👀 What to do?! The captain takes a look! TOSS NEWS: 11:00am (local time) for an 11:30am start 🏏 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/CoXnuVis68— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 26, 2019
The umpires are out for their pitch inspection
The Pakistani and Kiwi players are busy with their warm-ups which is a very good sign. Umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reifell are out inspecting the outfield for any wet patches.
England had to swallow down a tough loss last night. Here is what England captain Eoin Morgan had to sat after the match.
"I think both this game and the last, we struggled with the basics of what we call our batting mantra." pic.twitter.com/7cOpsniTqK— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
Now that's how to make an entrance!
These Pakistan fans have arrived at Edgbaston in some style 🙌 #CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/k299lpxmyk— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
Big day for Pakistan, can they continue their momentum and defeat unbeaten New Zealand.
It's a delayed start here at Edgbaston with an inspection due at 10.30. Over the last 30 minutes, it has definitely brightened up and the covers are starting to be removed.
Just spoke with a member of staff at Edgbaston and he thinks it won't be long before there is a start as the outfield is not in a bad condition despite heavy overnight rain.
Update: Pitch inspection to take place at 3 pm (IST). Update on toss to be followed after that. Stay tuned for more updates.
Some bad news coming in from Edgbaston
Grey skies, cold, but the rain has stopped here at Edgbaston. Looks like a delayed start due to a wet outfield #PAKvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Dk2LnmcbLj— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019
Here are Ian Smith and Wasim Akram reliving their memories from the 1992 semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan.
It's 🇳🇿 v 🇵🇰 today. When the sides faced in the 1992 semi-final in Auckland, it produced one of the all-time #CWC classics. Ian Smith and Wasim Akram have vivid memories.#BackTheBlackCaps | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/3vVWSpK3EN— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
Here's Ross Taylor speaking on NZ's chances in World Cup
For years, Ross Taylor has been New Zealand's support system. He is confident his team is peaking at the right time and will reach the #CWC19 semi-finals.#BackTheBlackcaps pic.twitter.com/vzdRKgrDmQ— ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2019
Full Team Squads:
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.
Match Preview
Their campaign revived by a win over South Africa, Pakistan will continue their battle of survival when they face an unstoppable New Zealand in a must-win World Cup clash in Birmingham. Read the match preview here.
Weather Update
It is expected to be a rain-free day in Birmingham, though a cloud cover is predicted. The temperature is expected to hover between 10-18 degrees Celsius. Read our complete weather update here.
Their campaign revived by a win over South Africa, Pakistan will continue their battle of survival when they face an unstoppable New Zealand in a must-win World Cup clash on Wednesday.
Pakistan faced severe criticism after their loss to arch-rivals India but their 49-run win over South Africa breathed life into their campaign but the road ahead is a tough one.
With just two wins and three losses, Pakistan are at the seventh spot with five points in six games.
Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men will now not only have to win the remaining three matches, starting with New Zealand, but also hope that the results in other matches favour them to salvage any hopes of a semifinal berth.
While pacer Mohammad Amir has been their biggest star, claiming 15 wickets to top the list, none of the other bowlers have backed him, which has affected their campaign.
Their batting line-up too lacked spark before left-handed batsman Haris Sohail, who was dropped after the opening game, made a strong comeback with a 59-ball 89 to help Pakistan post a challenging 308 for 7 against South Africa.
Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz also chipped in with three wickets in their last game after Amir once again delivered, accounting for two scalps.
While the batting and bowling units delivered against the Proteas, fielding is an area of concern for Pakistan and Sarfaraz too admitted that the team will need to pull up its socks.
"We have to work harder on fielding. Again we dropped so many catches (against South Africa), some straightforward and some half-chances. All three matches now are very crucial and we have to sort it out," Sarfaraz had said after the match.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have been invincible so far and currently hold the top position in the points table.
