New Zealand vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Napier

Preview: Black Caps will look to make a clean sweep on Pakistan when the two teams clash in the third and final T20I to be played at McLean Park in Napier.

The hosts clinched the series in Hamilton, when they beat Pakistan convincingly by 9 wickets. The visitors had lost the first game by 5 wickets in Auckland earlier.

On Tuesday, the Shadab Khan-led side's aim will be to finish the series on a winning note and provide some momentum for the visitors in the Test series. By beating New Zealand, the spirits will surely jump in the Pakistani camp.

Not to forget, Babar Azam will again not be available for the last match of the series. In fact, he has been ruled out of the first Test as well.

Mohammad Hafeez, who has bee in terrific T20 form, will be again have the extra pressure on himself to lead the team to a victory. He struck a fabulous 99 not out off 57 balls to take the team to a good total in the second T20I.

Pakistani bowling group have not looked at their best, picking up just 1 wicket in the last game. With two back-to-back fifties, Tim Seifert poses a tough challenge for the visitors.

Black Caps look even stronger with the return of their captain Kane Williamson, who also struck a fifty in second T20I.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (c), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain