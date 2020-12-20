New Zealand vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Hamilton

Toggle between tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After losing to hosts in first T20I, Pakistan would be hoping to come back to winning ways in second T20I at Hamilton. A loss at Hamilton will finish the hopes of a T20 series victory for the visitors.

Not to forget, Pakistan will be led by Shadab Khan again and in the third T20 as well, in absence of captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the series.

For Kiwis, captain Kane Williamson will return to take part in the secons T20I after the birth his child a few days ago, which means the challenge for the visitors gets tougher.

In the first T20I, NZ fast bowler Jacob Duffy had taken 4/33 on debut to set up the home team’s five-wicket victory in the opener of the three-match series.

With the impetus Duffy gave its bowling performance, New Zealand had Pakistan 5-39 and restricted it to 153-9 after the tourists won the toss and batted.

Opener Tim Seifert made 57 — his fourth T20 half century — to lead New Zealand’s chase at it reached its winning total with seven balls to spare. He had help from Mark Chapman, who made 34, and Mitchell Santner, who was 12 not out at the end.

Duffy and fellow New Zealand quicks Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner crowded the Pakistan batsmen with full deliveries and also surprised them with bounce. Determined to play their shots, the Pakistan top order batsmen gave up their wickets cheaply as they hit out before taking the pace of the pitch. Several fell to catches in front of the wicket as the ball held up.

Left-arm spinner Santner bowled the first over and Duffy had the first wicket in the second over when he drew a false shot from Shafique Ali, who was caught at mid-on by Mark Chapman.

With successive deliveries in his next over he dropped a caught and bowled chance, then dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (17) and had Mohammad Hafeez first ball, caught at mid-on.

Kuggeleijn dismissed Haider Ali with the first ball of the next over to complete a team hat trick — three wickets in three balls. He also removed Imad Wasim (19) and Ish Sodhi dismissed Khushdil Shah (16) before Duffy returned to claim the wicket of Shadab, who was caught in the deep by Sodhi.

Pakistan was in trouble at 79-6 but Faheem Ashraf hit 31 from 18 balls to boost the total.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan(c), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain

With inputs from AP