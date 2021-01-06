New Zealand vs Pakistan: Kyle Jamieson’s 11-for humbles visitors in second Test as Kiwis claim No 1 Test ranking

Christchurch: Paceman Kyle Jamieson continued an extraordinary start to his Test career, taking 6-48 as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test Wednesday to claim their fourth win in four Tests at home this summer.

Jamieson’s five-wicket haul was his fourth in six Tests since his debut against India last year and followed his 5-69 in Pakistan’s first innings, giving him match figures of 11-117 in Christchurch.

Pakistan was bowled out for 186 on the fourth day after starting its second innings 362-runs behind New Zealand. Its first innings of 297 — a solid performance after losing the toss — was eclipsed by New Zealand’s 659-9 declared which was built around Kane Williamson’s 238, Henry Nicholls’ 157 and Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 102, his maiden century.

In sweeping both of their home series this summer, New Zealand moved past Australia to attain the No 1 ranking in Tests for the first time. Much of the credit for that belonged to the tall right-armer Jamieson.

“We had to graft away for decent periods of time and I guess as a bowling unit we were clinical across the day,” Jamieson said. “I think the way myself, Tim (Southee), Trent (Boult) and Matt (Henry) bowled kind of set us up to finish it off.

“We’ve got the four-pronged attack and I see myself very much as the fourth prong.”

Jamieson claimed his first wicket of the second innings before stumps on Tuesday, leaving Pakistan 8-1 and New Zealand needing nine wickets to win. He then ran through the Pakistan top and middle order on Wednesday, using his weapons of menacing bounce and late swing, to achieve his best bowling figures in Tests.

Jamieson began his first-class career as an aspiring opening batsman who bowled when needed. He developed his bowling, finding that at 2.03-meters (6′8″) he is able to generate real pace and bounce which has made him a terror to visiting batsmen on New Zealand’s green pitches.

Jamieson hasn’t neglected his all-round abilities and, as well his 36 wickets at an average of 13 after six Tests, he has a half-century and a batting average of 56.5.

He had scores of 44 and 49 in his first two innings in Tests and took his first five-wicket bag, 5-45, in his second Test against India.

Returning to the New Zealand team this season, he scored an unbeaten 51 in the first test against the West Indies and took 5-34 in the first innings of the second Test of that series.

He scored 32 in the first Test against Pakistan and took 5-69 as New Zealand bowled out the tourists for 297 in its first innings of the second. Jamieson was 30 not out when New Zealand declared their first innings.

Jamieson claimed his first wicket of the second innings when he dismissed opener Shan Masood for his second duck of the match.

After Trent Boult removed the night watchman Mohammad Abbas (3), Jamieson dismissed Abid Ali (26) before lunch and Haris Sohail (15), Azhar Ali (37) and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (10) during the second session.

Jamieson had assistance in his dismissal of Abid from substitute fielder Will Young, who took a brilliant diving catch at short backward point.

Azhar had been solid in making 37 until Jamieson went round the wicket and the right-hander followed a ball down leg, which he feathered to Watling.

Rizwan’s was a magnificent dismissal, an in-swinging yorker beat the Pakistan captain’s late defensive shot.

Jamieson then dismissed Faheem Ashraf (28) in classic fashion, setting him up first with short deliveries then pushing a full delivery across him which the batsman chased and edged to Watling. That left him with match figures which were the fourth best by a New Zealander in tests.

After his record-breaking contribution with the bat — which included a 369-run partnership with Henry Nicholls for the fourth wicket — Williamson added a wicket with his right arm off-spin. He dismissed Shaheen Afridi for his first wicket as New Zealand captain.

New Zealand had only four Tests this home summer and needed to win them all to attain the No 1 Test ranking and to promote their chances of reaching the final of the World Test Championship.

It had two innings victories against West Indies, they then beat Pakistan by 101 runs and an innings and 176 runs.

“As captain and a player I take responsibility,” Rizwan said. “I didn’t do very well in ‘keeping. Fielding is a very important part of the series.

“If you want to win the match you must take 20 wickets. The bowlers created opportunities early on but we didn’t hold the catches.”