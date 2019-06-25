Their campaign revived by a win over South Africa, Pakistan will continue their battle of survival when they face an unstoppable New Zealand in a must-win World Cup clash on Wednesday.

Pakistan faced severe criticism after their loss to arch-rivals India but their 49-run win over South Africa breathed life into their campaign but the road ahead is a tough one.

With just two wins and three losses, Pakistan are at the seventh spot with five points in six games.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men will now not only have to win the remaining three matches, starting with New Zealand, but also hope that the results in other matches favour them to salvage any hopes of a semifinal berth.

While pacer Mohammad Amir has been their biggest star, claiming 15 wickets to top the list, none of the other bowlers have backed him, which has affected their campaign.

Their batting line-up too lacked spark before left-handed batsman Haris Sohail, who was dropped after the opening game, made a strong comeback with a 59-ball 89 to help Pakistan post a challenging 308 for 7 against South Africa.

Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz also chipped in with three wickets in their last game after Amir once again delivered, accounting for two scalps.

While the batting and bowling units delivered against the Proteas, fielding is an area of concern for Pakistan and Sarfaraz too admitted that the team will need to pull up its socks.

"We have to work harder on fielding. Again we dropped so many catches (against South Africa), some straightforward and some half-chances. All three matches now are very crucial and we have to sort it out," Sarfaraz had said after the match.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been invincible so far and currently hold the top position in the points table.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan match:

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan clash take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan clash will take place on 26 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan clash will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham

What time does the match begin?

New Zealand vs Pakistan clash will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.

