Babar Azam’s patient unbeaten century guided Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand on Wednesday and revived their hopes of reaching the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

New Zealand, unbeaten in their first six games of the tournament, remained second in the standings behind Australia and should still make the last four comfortably while Pakistan are now only one point behind hosts England.

The 1992 world champions play Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their last two group games and will be confident of making the last four while England will be sweating as they prepare for difficult matches against India and New Zealand. Here are all the numbers from the New Zealand vs Pakistan match at Edgbaston.

- James Neesham's score of 97 not out is now the second unbeaten score in 90s in an ODI World Cup match batting at No 6 or lower after James Taylor's 98 not out against Australia in Melbourne in 2015.

- The 132-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham for the sixth wicket at Edgbaston is now the highest for New Zealand for the sixth wicket or lower in an ODI World Cup match, going past 91 runs stand between de Grandhomme and Kane Williamson against South Africa at the same venue earlier in this World Cup.

- James Neesham scored an unbeaten 97 while Colin de Grandhomme scored 64 — this was the seventh instance of both No 6 and No 7 batsmen scoring 50-plus runs in the same ODI World Cup match.

- Kane Williamson became the fourth New Zealand player to register 400-plus runs in an edition of World Cup after Martin Crowe (1992), Scott Styris (2007) and Martin Guptill (2015).

- Babar Azam completed his 3000 ODI runs in 68 innings — the second-fastest among all the players while the fastest is Hashim Amla who achieved the feat in 57 innings.

- Babar Azam has now scored 10 ODI tons - the joint fourth most among Pakistan players. He became the fourth Pakistan batsman to score a ton against New Zealand in an ODI World Cup match.

- Babar Azam completed his 10 centuries in 68 ODI innings - the third least no. of innings taken by a player to hit 10 tons. Quinton de Kock is the record holder who achieved the feat in just 55 innings.

With inputs from Reuters