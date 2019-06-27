First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 33 Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed praises great team effort, says his players perform well when they are 'pushed to the corner'

Delighted at the turnaround, the kind of which has helped Pakistan cricket acquire legendary status over the years, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed says his team thrives when pushed to the corner.

Press Trust of India, Jun 27, 2019 15:56:13 IST

Birmingham: Delighted at the turnaround, the kind of which has helped Pakistan cricket acquire legendary status over the years, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed says his team thrives when "pushed to the corner".

Babar Azam produced a sublime century under pressure as Pakistan halted New Zealand's unbeaten run in the World Cup with a six-wicket victory on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz felt more needs to be done on the fielding side. AP

Sarfaraz felt more needs to be done on the fielding side. AP

"Good to see the results today. Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well," Sarfaraz said after the win.

The captain was at the receiving end of harsh criticism following his team's initial run of defeats, which came to an end with their win over South Africa before the positive result against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz thanked the crowd at Edgbaston. He, however, felt more needs to be done on the fielding side.

"Fielding is important, but we didn't field well until today and we worked hard in our practice sessions.

"It's a great team effort. The way (Mohammad) Amir started and then Shaheen (Shah Afridi)... Shadab (Khan) in the middle overs and the way Babar and Haris (Sohail) batted.

"To me Babar played one of the best innings I have seen. It's a tricky pitch, we wanted to bat fifty overs. Credit to Haris as well for the way he handled pressure."

Asked about the comparisons between their campaign and the one in 1992 edition, Sarfaraz said, "We are not thinking about the 1992 World Cup, we are taking game by game here. We are confident as a team and hopefully we will do well."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson conceded his team was outplayed by a better side on the day.

"We have seen in the last three games that the surfaces have been assisting bowling and they have been mighty close games," Williamson said.

"We were outplayed on a tough surface by a great Pakistan side today. I think there was a little more bounce than we experienced on the same surface the other day.

"Pakistan put the ball in the right areas, and made life difficult for us. The fight that we gave in the middle was excellent, thanks to (Jimmy) Neesham and (Colin) de Grandhomme, to post a competitive total," the skipper added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 15:56:13 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Babar Azam, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Haris Sohail, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand Vs Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sports, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all