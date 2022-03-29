New Zealand vs Netherlands: Will Young's ton guides Kiwis to seven-wicket win

Mount Maunganui: A century by Will Young helped guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.
Young made 103 and combined with Henry Nicholls in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket which saw New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. Nicholls made 57. Young's 103-run innings was laced with eight fours and three sixes. Netherlands conceded a total of 23 extras.
Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4-50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, which batted first after winning the toss.
The Netherlands slipped to 45-5 before Michael Rippon and captain Pieter Seelaar put on 80 for the sixth wicket. Rippon made 67 and Seelaar 43.
South Africa-born Rippon, who plays for Otago province in the New Zealand domestic competition, also took 2-32 from eight overs. The other wicket was taken by pacer Logan van Beek.
Young was named the player of the match for his brilliant century.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Rain abated shortly before the start of play, the umpires decided the playing area was in no condition to allow play to begin.
Chapman tested positive in a rapid antigen test on Sunday following his arrival in Auckland from Napier.
Follow live scores and updates from the only T20I at McLean Park, Napier between New Zealand and the Netherlands.