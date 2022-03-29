New Zealand vs Netherlands: Will Young's ton guides Kiwis to seven-wicket win

Mount Maunganui: A century by Will Young helped guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.

Young made 103 and combined with Henry Nicholls in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket which saw New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. Nicholls made 57. Young's 103-run innings was laced with eight fours and three sixes. Netherlands conceded a total of 23 extras.

Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4-50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, which batted first after winning the toss.

The Netherlands slipped to 45-5 before Michael Rippon and captain Pieter Seelaar put on 80 for the sixth wicket. Rippon made 67 and Seelaar 43.

South Africa-born Rippon, who plays for Otago province in the New Zealand domestic competition, also took 2-32 from eight overs. The other wicket was taken by pacer Logan van Beek.

Young was named the player of the match for his brilliant century.

With inputs from AP