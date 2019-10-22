New Zealand vs England: Visitors have moved on from World Cup victory, says newly-appointed coach Chris Silverwood
There will be no time for reminiscing about the achievements of Eoin Morgan's side as new England coach Silverwood wants his team fully focused on the task at hand
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Delhi by 6 wickets (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUD Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs JER Jersey beat United Arab Emirates by 35 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs SIN Netherlands beat Singapore by 5 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs SCO Namibia beat Scotland by 24 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs NIG Canada beat Nigeria by 50 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER vs NAM - Oct 23rd, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NIG vs OMA - Oct 23rd, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN vs SIN - Oct 23rd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs CHH - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: Chris Silverwood says England's historic World Cup triumph against New Zealand will count for nothing when the two sides clash again.
File image of Chris Silverwood. AFP
England won the World Cup for the first time after beating New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over at the end of an improbable final at Lord's in July. Now the limited-overs side are off to New Zealand for a five-match Twenty20 tournament.
But there will be no time for reminiscing about the achievements of Eoin Morgan's side as new England coach Silverwood wants his team fully focused on the task at hand.
"I'm sure there will be a few conversations but we are here to focus on the series in front of us. We have moved on now. Obviously, it was a fantastic game of cricket to be involved in at any level really, it was a real delight of an experience but we have got to move on," Silverwood said.
"Obviously there is a different series in front of us now and we have got to concentrate on that," he added.
Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have not travelled for the series in New Zealand after a draining international summer.
But Silverwood, who has stepped up from England's backroom staff to replace Trevor Bayliss, wants the replacement players to show their potential.
"They are not here, obviously. But it gives an opportunity to other young talent coming through, gives us an opportunity to see them and them an opportunity to express themselves as well," he said.
"One or two of them are having a break but it will be business as usual from a one-day point of view and with the T20s, Eoin Morgan has got a really strong hold on what he wants to do with the team and it is my job to back him up and put those things in place."
England Test captain Root has gone back to basics in a bid to rediscover his best form with the bat, linking up with a friend from boyhood club Sheffield Collegiate for informal coaching sessions.
Root will return to lead the red-ball side against the Black Caps and he has been using his time to tinker with his game, having managed only one Test century in 18 innings in 2019.
"I've done three sessions and used the head coach at Sheffield Collegiate. He's called Josh Varley and he's younger than me. From the age of 12 or 13 we've thrown balls at each other, all day every day down at Abbeydale. We've been doing a bit of work together, not much technical stuff but he's been doing a lot of flinging," Root said.
"I wanted to work on a few things so it's been good to get back into it. I want to start the winter with a bang and set a marker in terms of making big scores and leading from the front," he added.
Updated Date:
Oct 22, 2019 23:46:01 IST
