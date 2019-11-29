New Zealand vs England: Tom Latham's century puts visitors on back foot on rain-shortened opening day of second Test
New Zealand had been 37-2 after the dismissal of captain Kane Williamson (4) just before the first drinks break. Latham and Taylor repaired the innings with a century partnership from 184 balls, adding 87 runs for the loss of only Taylor's wicket during the second session.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs DEL Rajasthan beat Delhi by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JHA Tamil Nadu beat Jharkhand by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs KAR - Nov 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Nov 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
NRC fear factor led to BJP's defeats in West Bengal bypolls; unseating TMC in 2021 may be tricky if it fails to reshape narrative
-
West Bengal by-election results a shock for BJP and shot in arm for TMC, but ruling party should be wary of complacency
-
Commando 3 movie review: Vidyut Jammwal flexes his muscles while talking down to India's Muslims
-
Macron-NATO spat explained: French president unapologetic about 'brain death' comment, calls it 'useful wake-up call'
-
'You still have 30 minutes' — Rani Rampal, Sjoerd Marijne recall historical second-half goal that booked India's ticket to Tokyo Olympics
-
Podcast; Voices from the Lockdown: If Centre neglects Valley after abrogation of Article 370, we are going to suffer, say Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs
-
Sensex, Nifty plunge from lifetime highs ahead of GDP data release; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel among top losers
-
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi director Swati Bhise: In times of gender disparity, Lakshmi Bai's is perfect story to share
-
Marathwada: Women tackle climate emergency through sustainable, organic agriculture
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Hamilton: An unbeaten century by Tom Latham in a 116-run partnership with Ross Taylor and an injury to all-rounder Ben Stokes put England on the back foot on Friday on the rain-shortened first day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand.
Heavy rain began to fall during the tea break, washing out the final session and leaving New Zealand 173-3 at stumps with Latham 101 not out. Taylor was out 20 minutes before the end for 53 and Latham had been joined by Henry Nicholls (5).
Tom Latham was also involved in a 116-run partnership with Ross Taylor. AP
New Zealand had been 37-2 after the dismissal of captain Kane Williamson (4) just before the first drinks break. Latham and Taylor repaired the innings with a century partnership from 184 balls, adding 87 runs for the loss of only Taylor's wicket during the second session.
The pitch at Seddon Park became increasingly docile as the ball became older and the sun baked out the faint smattering of new grass which may have caused England captain Joe Root, mistakenly, to bowl on winning the toss.
England took five seamers and no specialist spinner into the match and those bowlers were made to work hard Friday as the pitch settled into a good batting deck, likely to remain so for the rest of the match.
Stokes came into the match with a knee injury and was clearly in pain as he bowled only two overs in the first two sessions. He grimaced as he put weight on his left knee in his landing stride and seems unlikely to bowl again, at least in the first innings, depleting the England attack.
In a statement the England and Wales Cricket Board said: "Stokes has pain in (his) left knee and will be assessed as to whether he can bowl again in the innings. He felt some discomfort at the end of his second over."
Latham looked comfortable from the start of play on Friday and reached his 11th Test century from 159 balls with 15 fours to rise to 10th on New Zealand's all-time run-scoring list.
He was particularly strong off his pads and England fueled his run-scoring when they strayed too often onto his leg stump. The tactic of right armers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer bowling around the wicket to the left-hander was unsuccessful.
Latham used placement and timing to find boundaries through midwicket and reached his century with an on-drive from the second ball of the only over bowled by Root, England's part-time off-spinner.
Taylor reached his 32nd half century from 98 balls and was out immediately afterwards, caught by Root at slip from the bowling of Chris Woakes. All three New Zealand wickets to fall Friday went to catches by Root who did his best to back-up his decision to field first.
Opener Jeet Raval (5) and captain Kane Williamson (4) also edged to Root and first slip.
Latham and Taylor had several reprieves in the first two sessions, thanks to the Decision Review System. Latham was judged lbw to Woakes when he was 49 just before lunch but the decision was overturned on review.
Taylor, on 25, successfully challenged an lbw decision which went in favor of Broad and replays showed the faintest of inside edges.
England then reviewed the umpire's rejection of an lbw appeal by Woakes when Taylor was 47 and the replay showed the ball pitching outside leg.
"Latham scored a fantastic hundred," Woakes said. "He's a very good player, his record suggests that as well.
"He goes under the radar a little bit, he's got a very good record and scores a lot of runs for them. He's a big player for them and it's important we try to get him out early in the morning."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 29, 2019 11:37:01 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Tom Latham's ton takes Kiwis to 173 for 3 on rain curtailed day
New Zealand vs England: Application, patience sealed Test win for the hosts, says captain Kane Williamson
New Zealand vs England: Neil Wagner claims five-wicket haul as Black Caps tame visitors to clinch innings victory in first Test