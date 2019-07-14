Hosts England will take on New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord’s. The last two ODI World Cup finals have been won by home teams – 2011 by India and 2015 by Australia while the four ODI World Cup finals have been won by "away" teams at Lord’s. Therefore, it will be intriguing to see who will come out on top.

England have won seven of their last nine ODIs against New Zealand. However, New Zealand have defeated England in both the ODIs played at Lord’s. England’s record at Lord’s is of 5-5 in the last 10 ODIs while New Zealand’s win/loss record at Lord’s in ODIs is 3-1.

England are playing an ODI World Cup final match after 9,969 days while it took New Zealand 1570 days to reach yet another World Cup final match. Both the teams are yet to win an ODI World Cup final. Each of the four matches played at Lord’s have been won by teams batting first in this World Cup. The average score batting first in this World Cup at the venue is 288.

England top-order and middle-order have outperformed New Zealand this World Cup and it can been seen from the difference in batting averages. Moreover, England’s batting average of 59.78 in powerplay overs, this World Cup, is the highest among all the teams.

Moving to the bowling department

New Zealand’s bowling average, strike rate and economy rate are the best among all the teams in this World Cup. However, England are also not behind them overall and in the powerplay also.

Kane Williamson vs Eoin Morgan - the battle of the skippers

Kane Williamson will be key for New Zealand as he currently holds the record of scoring most runs in an ODI World Cup among New Zealand batsmen and the joint most runs in an ODI World Cup among captains. However, Eoin Morgan has also played some crucial knocks for England this World Cup. He is the only player to hit 20-plus sixes in this World Cup so far.

England have the advantage but the big question still remains that will they be able to bring it back home in-front of the home crowd under pressure?

Trivia:

Jonny Bairstow has scored a century in each of his previous three ODI innings against New Zealand.

Left-arm pacers have taken 39 wickets from four matches at Lord’s in this World Cup so far.

Ross Taylor needs 13 runs while Martin Guptill needs 24 runs to complete 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups.

