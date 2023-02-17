New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Report: Dramatic lightning flashes around Bay Oval echoed lightning innings by Ben Duckett and Harry Brook which allowed England to declare at 325-9 with time to spare Thursday on the first day of the first, day-night cricket test against New Zealand.

While thick black thunderclouds sometimes glowered over the ground, no rain fell England while was driven along at more than 5.5 runs per over by the propulsive innings of Duckett, who made 84 from 68 balls in the first session, and Brook, who posted 89 from 80 balls.

The declaration after only 58.2 overs and with 85 minutes left in the day gave the bowlers time to fortify England’s position and they did so with the wickets of Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (6) and Henry Nicholls (4). Devon Conway (19) held on to stumps when New Zealand was 37-3.

James Anderson took 2-10 from seven overs in an outstanding spell in the late evening which drove home England’s advantage.

(with inputs from AP)

