Live Updates
New Zealand vs England LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2019 Final Match at Lord's: Teams begin quest for maiden title
Date: Sunday, 14 July, 2019 14:38 IST
Venue: Lord's, London
Yet to Start
Highlights
Great time to see this clip while we wait for the delayed toss
Hopefully you win the toss today @Eoin16 🤣 #CWC19 #ENGvsNZ #throwback pic.twitter.com/xNtfjzfD4l— Preston Mommsen (@PrestonMommsen) July 14, 2019
New Zealand v England in ODIs:
Overall : New Zealand (43), England (41)
World Cup : New Zealand (5), England (4)
Since 2015 : New Zealand (5), England (8)
England have a 5-5 record at Lord's out of last 10 ODIs.
New Zealand have a 3-1 record at Lord's in ODIs.
"As a bowler I would be bothered about the one that's pitched up. It's been raining, but the sun's come out now. The surface looks very green. This is a pitch which has a lot of grass, and there will be a lot of help for the seamers. Probably look to bat first. Toss will play a big role," says Sourav Ganguly in his analysis of the Lord's surface for the World Cup final.
Okay, then, the start has been delayed at Lord's after some showers earlier in the day, it will start at 3:15 pm
After this morning's showers, start of play has been delayed until 10.45am.— Lord's Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) July 14, 2019
Toss will be at 10.15am.#LoveLords#CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/hIAeb8LGKx
Yep, giddy. Butterflies fluttering...and I am not even playing
Giddy about the @cricketworldcup starting in an hour! Public holiday in Switzerland to make things even better. Still remember Ajay Jadeja’s spectacular catch of Allan Border in the ‘92 edition. What is your earliest Cup memory? #CWC19— Aneesh Madani (@aneeshmadani) May 30, 2019
Cricket fever hits All Blacks
🏏 Ahead of the @cricketworldcup final, the All Blacks have staged their own final to help recover from the long flight to Buenos Aires. Do you spot much cricketing talent among the team?#CWC19 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/x2KB9pb4qC— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 14, 2019
We could have a delayed start!
Weather at Lord's Cricket Ground, London— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 14, 2019
8:00 to 9:00 am - rain
10:00 am to 6:00 pm - no rain
But could have a delayed start.#CWC19 #CWC2019#CWC19Final#EngvNZ #EngvsNZ #NZvEng #NZvsEng#CWC
Rush hour in London
The members are off and racing for the best vantage points in the pavilion as the gates fly open for the #CWC19 final! pic.twitter.com/sNYMUe3v9d— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
Eoin Morgan the man behind England's upward curve since embarrassing exit four years ago
Eoin Morgan has one more race to run on Sunday and at the successful completion of it, he will enter the annals of great England captains even though he was in charge exclusively of the white ball side.
Read Subash Jayaraman's tribute to England captain.
Game-changers?
"Two guys to keep your eye on in the #CWC19 final."— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
Watch @irbishi analyse Chris Woakes' and Lockie Ferguson's bowling action 🔽 pic.twitter.com/VVjNYIAdEk
With astute mind, Kane Willamson makes use of limited resources to lead Kiwis to brink glory
Come Sunday at Lords, Kane Williamson will be constantly under the spotlight, but it is highly unlikely that you will ever see him panic.
Read Gaurav Joshi's piece on Kane Williamson here.
Despite England being on cusp of cricketing glory, sport still takes backseat in football-mad nation
Cricket, once the epitome of mainstream Englishness, has slipped out of sight, out of mind in modern, mainstream England. Instead, it needs to be sought out.
Read the full article from Telford Vice.
Goodness, not again! Not today!
We don’t wish to alarm you, but the covers have just come on.... pic.twitter.com/bNLM4cS7dQ— Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 14, 2019
The impact man!
Jason Roy in #CWC19 so far:— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
54 v 🇿🇦
8 v 🇵🇰
153 v 🇧🇩
66 v 🇮🇳
60 v 🇳🇿
85 v 🇦🇺
The opener will be 🔑 to England's chances against New Zealand in the final. pic.twitter.com/qcqNYbhwBx
Band of nice boys and a group of transformers enter Lord’s to claim their share of cricketing history
One team has taken 9,969 days to reach this stage again. The other has just 1570. The dream, however, remains yet unfulfilled for both. The wait has been equally long and agonising. After years of pain, heartbreak, hopes, failures and renewed hopes, one will finally end that painful wait as England take on New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's.
Read the preview of the match here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between Kane Williamson's New Zealand and Eoin Morgan's England.
What better venue to host the final than the Home of Cricket as both teams will fight for their first title at Lord's.
On paper, England start as favourites, but New Zealand know a thing or two about beating the best teams. Just ask Virat Kohli.
We will bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned!
New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Match at Lord's, LIVE Updates: Big day for Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson as their teams battle for the elusive title at the home of cricket. England start as firm favourites, but New Zealand, as they showed against India in the semi-final, are more than capable of beating the best teams.
Preview: Come 14 July, there will be a new champion in the ICC Cricket World Cup when hosts England take on New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.
While England were touted as favourites even before the tournament got underway, the Kiwis had to wait till the Pakistan-Bangladesh match to all but confirm their place in the semi-finals.
And eventually, thanks to some fine batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, and an economical spell from Matt Henry where he took three wickets, the Kiwis were able to demolish the Indian batting line-up and win by 18 runs with three balls to spare.
Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan’s England looked comfortable in their eight-wicket win over defending champions Australia in Edgbaston.
Although Australia recovered to 223 all out, it never looked like being enough, especially when England opener Jason Roy was blazing his way to 85 as the holders were denied an early wicket.
Morgan finished on 49 not out and hit the winning runs as England won with a mammoth 107 balls to spare.
But he was in no doubt an attack led by paceman Woakes, well supported by fast bowler Jofra Archer and with leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking three wickets, had laid the foundation for victory.
Sunday will be England’s first appearance in the 50-over World Cup final since 1992, when they finished runners up after losing to Pakistan, whereas Kane Williamson and Co will be making their second consecutive appearance in the summit clash.
The Kiwis were completely outplayed by the Aussies in the final of the 2015 edition, having lost by seven wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Ahead of the World Cup final, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the match:
When will New Zealand-England World Cup final take place?
The New Zealand-England World Cup final will take place on 14 July 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The New Zealand-England World Cup final will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London .
What time does the match begin?
The New Zealand-England World Cup final will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup final?
The World Cup final will be telecast on Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the World Cup final online?
The World Cup final will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full team squads:
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
With inputs from AFP
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date: