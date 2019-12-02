New Zealand vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 at Hamilton
Follow the score and updates from the fourth day of the second Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Day 3 Report: England captain Joe Root brought up his first Test century in more than nine months on Sunday, just when it was most needed on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand.
Kane Williamson (L) and Joe Root pose with the Test series trophy. AP
When stumps were drawn due to rain 10 minutes before scheduled stumps, Root was unbeaten on 114 and England were 269-5, still trailing New Zealand by 106 runs on the first innings. Ollie Pope was unbeaten on four.
Root's broad grin when he reached his milestone — his 17th Test century — showed his mixed relief and elation that his inside edge from the bowling of Neil Wagner missed the stumps and broke his long drought after a day of hard labor on his team's behalf.
Root made two and 11 in the first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui where England was mauled by an innings and 65 runs. On Sunday, by sheer force of will, the England captain battled his way back into form just as his team needed him most.
Needing to win the match to share the two-match Test series, England started the third day in a desperate position at 39-2 in reply to New Zealand's first innings of 375.
With the support of opener Rory Burns, who posted his second Test century and was out immediately afterwards for 101 to a hairline run-out call, Root put on 118 for the third wicket and gave backbone to England's reply.
Root started the day six not out, with Burns on 24, and batted throughout the day, sometimes fluently but mostly with care and watchfulness to protect his wicket and give his team a faint hope of winning the match and saving the series.
Burns reached his half-century from 97 balls, taking advantage of a docile pitch. He curbed the instinct to drive which caused him problems before stumps on the second day when he was dropped at slip on 11, then at mid-wicket on 20. Burns worked shorter balls into the on-side for boundaries while Root preferred to drive on the few occasions the New Zealand bowlers erred and gave him that option.
Root needed 145 balls and almost three hours to reach his fifty. He had a fright at 47 when he was given out caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling from the bowling of Daryl Mitchell but successfully challenged the decision and replays showed the ball missed the bat and grazed the pad.
Burns reached a tidy century from 208 balls, in 317 minutes with 15 fours. He had a reprieve at 87 when a New Zealand fielding error spared him from an almost certain run-out.
He wasn't granted a second chance and was run out for 101 when he was beaten by Jeet Raval's throw from the outfield. Television umpire Bruce Oxenford from Australia needed several minutes and many replays to decide the stumps had been broken, a bail dislodged a split-second before Burns gained his ground.
Root lost two partners before stumps. Ben Stokes was out for 26, caught by Taylor off Southee, and Zak Crawley fell for one in his first Test innings.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Dec 01, 2019 14:03:53 IST
