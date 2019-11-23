First Cricket
New Zealand vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Mount Maunganui

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from Day 3 of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 22, 2019 23:29:44 IST

353/10
Overs
124.0
R/R
2.85
Fours
44
Sixes
2
Extras
17
157/4
Overs
60.0
R/R
2.62
Fours
16
Sixes
0
Extras
10
Stuart Broad 14 7 21 0
Jofra Archer 15 4 42 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: England restricted New Zealand to 144/4 after scoring 353 in the first innings of the first test at the Bay Oval on Friday.

New Zealand vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Mount Maunganui

Kane Williamson (L) and Joe Root pose with the Test series trophy. AP

After bowling England out for 353, New Zealand openers came into bat and built a brief stand of 18-run. Sam Curran dismissed Tom Lathom for 8.

Skipper Kane Williamson joined Jeet Raval in the middle and both shared a stand of 54 runs to get past the 50-run mark. Raval was sent back by Jack Leach in the 23rd over after he scored 19 runs. Williamson played a knock of 51 runs before he was caught by Ben Stokes in the 40th over and the Kiwis were reduced to 127/4.

Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling are unbeaten at scores of 26 and six runs respectively and will resume their innings on day three. At the end of play, New Zealand were at 144/4.

Earlier in the day, England resumed their play from 241/4 and were only able to add 112 runs to the total before bundling out on 353.

Riding on the confidence from day one, Stokes and Ollie Pope stitched a 36-run stand for the fifth wicket. Stokes made 91 runs before Ross Taylor took an excellent one-handed grab at first slip dismissing the all-rounder in the first session. Pope soon followed Stokes after his stint at the crease was ended by Tim Southee.

Sam Curran's golden duck on the next ball dented England's confidence as Southee picked two wickets in consecutive balls.

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for 353 runs. For New Zealand, Southee had four scalps to his name while Neil Wagner picked up three wickets.

With inputs from ANI 

 

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 23:29:44 IST

