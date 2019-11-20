New Zealand vs England: Kane Williamson rules out Lockie Ferguson's selection for first Test, says he will stick with regular pace trio
Captain Kane Williamson told reporters at Bay Oval that they had decided to stick with the tried and tested pace trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner for the match, which begins on Thursday, with Mitchell Santner named as the sole spinner.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs DEL - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs JHA - Nov 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
EAM S Jaishankar's India foreign policy needs tempering; its substance belies historical fact
-
Government-formation in Maharashtra: A look at equations between the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress
-
Land integration isn't enough, government must emotionally integrate Kashmiris, says Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti
-
Thalapathy 64: All you need to know about Vijay's next with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj
-
Shinzo Abe becomes Japan's longest serving PM amid economic slump, allegations of cronyism and violating election laws
-
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Aaron Ramsey's brace against Hungary secures qualification for Wales; Germany, Netherlands clinch big wins
-
Reliance Jio says 'Digital India' mission possible only if country is made 2G-mukt; says it will comply with regulatory regime
-
Akkatai's songs for the revolution: In Maharashtra, a 75-year-old agricultural labourer sings truth to power
-
In a Dakshina Kannada village, a lesser-known god brings blessings, chases away evil
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Wellington: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson’s long wait for a Test debut continues after he was overlooked on Wednesday for the side to face England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui.
Captain Kane Williamson told reporters at Bay Oval that they had decided to stick with the tried and tested pace trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner for the match, which begins on Thursday, with Mitchell Santner named as the sole spinner.
Lockie Ferguson is set to miss the first Test against England. Reuters
Ferguson could still make his debut in the second game at Seddon Park in Hamilton next week. A limited overs specialist, the 28-year-old was brought into the squad for the Test series after a strong performance at the World Cup in England.
After inspecting the wicket with coach Gary Stead, Williamson said they had decided to stick with Southee, Boult and Wagner for the first Test match at the venue, with Ferguson being released to play for Auckland.
“You always consider those options and, as we know, he’s an extremely exciting talent but he’ll be released to go and play a bit more cricket then join back up with us in Hamilton,” Williamson said.
“It’s great to have so many guys in the environment who are raring to go and offer different things.
“The three we’ve gone with are guys that have been in the group for a long period of time and performed really well for us.”
Southee, who had reportedly been most under pressure to hold his place ahead of Ferguson’s express pace of 150kph-plus, Boult and Wagner have helped New Zealand win six of their eight Tests at home over the last two years.
The 31-year-old Southee has 36 wickets at 23.38 in home Tests over the last two years, while new ball partner Boult has led the attack with 49 at 21.42.
Wagner’s short-pitched tactics have led to 41 wickets at 22.19 in the same time period.
Santner has returned as the first choice slow bowler, with legspinner Todd Astle also released to play domestic cricket. Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell has also been released.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 20, 2019 08:32:23 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England: Visiting captain Joe Root hopes upcoming Test series will help instill new philosophy
New Zealand vs England: Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson receives maiden Test call-up as Kane Williamson returns to lead hosts
New Zealand vs England, Highlights, 5th T20I at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Visitors claim series after winning Super Over