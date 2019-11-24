First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Jos Buttler praises BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner, says Black Caps showed value of playing a 'very patient game'

England batter Jos Buttler said that New Zealand played a very patient game with the bat.

Asian News International, Nov 24, 2019 21:49:12 IST

London: England batter Jos Buttler said that New Zealand played a very patient game with the bat.

New Zealand vs England: Jos Buttler praises BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner, says Black Caps showed value of playing a very patient game

File image of Jos Buttler. Reuters

"If we're really critical, it's the first-innings runs with the bat (which have cost us). New Zealand played a very patient game with the bat. They showed the value of that patient game of batting on flat wickets and setting your sights very high," ESPNCricinfo quoted Buttler as saying.

New Zealand declared their first innings on 615/9. BJ Watling smashed a double ton, scoring 205 runs while Mitchell Santner played a knock of 126 runs.

Buttler praised Watling and Santner's impact in the match.

"BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner really set their stall out and batted for a long time. They put a lot of overs into our legs and built that score," Buttler said.

England scored 353 runs in their first innings and are on 55/3 in their second innings after the completion of day four.

"We have to learn to be able to do that. You look at the top sides around the world on flat wickets and they get very, very big scores and bat for a very, very long time," Buttler said.

"That's a big learning point for us. With the bat, just when you think you're getting to a place where you need to be, there's a lot more hard work to come to build those big scores," he added.

England will resume their second innings on Day 5 on Monday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 21:49:12 IST

Tags : BJ Watling, Black Caps, Cricket, England, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Santner, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs England, New Zealand Vs England 2019, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all