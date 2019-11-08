First Cricket
New Zealand vs England: Jonny Bairstow recalled to Test squad as cover for injured Joe Denly

England have recalled Jonny Bairstow for their two Tests against New Zealand later this month as cover for the injured Joe Denly, a team official said on Friday.

Agence France-Presse, Nov 08, 2019 09:42:55 IST

Wellington: England have recalled Jonny Bairstow for their two Tests against New Zealand later this month as cover for the injured Joe Denly, a team official said on Friday.

File image of Jonny Bairstow. AP

File image of Jonny Bairstow. AP

Bairstow, a 69-Test wicketkeeper-batsman who was initially omitted from the squad, is already in New Zealand with the England squad playing in the five-match T20I series ahead of the Tests.

An England spokesman said the 30-year-old will now stay on in New Zealand after the final T20I in Auckland on Sunday.

Denly has not played since he damaged his right ankle ligaments in training two weeks ago, although he did practise in the nets on Thursday and the spokesman said they were "hoping that he will be fit to play" in the pre-Test warm-up match against a New Zealand XI at the end of next week.

England's red-ball specialists arrived in Auckland this week and will join the rest of the squad on Monday.

The first Test starts in Tauranga on 21 November.

England Test squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.



