First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Jofra Archer 'disgusted' by racial abuse directed at him during final day of first Test

England cricketer Jofra Archer has claimed that he was racially abused during the final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval cricket ground in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 25, 2019 16:11:07 IST

England cricketer Jofra Archer has claimed that he was racially abused during the final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval cricket ground in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

Archer took to twitter and said there was one man in the crowd who hurled racial insults at him while he was batting to save the first Test.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy," he tweeted.

According to a report in the Guardian, Archer had also tweeted about how he was abused by the spectator before deleting the post. “Can the guy that was yelling bbc and bc from the scoreboard area today come forward and tell me what those words mean please? Because I don’t...,” read the previous tweet. Ben Stokes reacted to the tweet from Archer by putting up angry emojis. The report also states that both New Zealand Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board have been asked for a comment on the issue. Archer came to bat after the fall of eighth England wicket and score 30 runs from the 50 balls he faced. England tried to bat through the day to save the Test but New Zealand bowlers got the job done just after the tea break. Left-arm pacer Neil Wagner picked a five-wicket haul as the visitors lost the Test by an innings and 65 runs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 16:11:07 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket, England And Wales Cricket Board, England Cricket Team, Jofra Archer, New Zealand Cricket, New Zealand Vs England, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all