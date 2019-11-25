England cricketer Jofra Archer has claimed that he was racially abused during the final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval cricket ground in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

Archer took to twitter and said there was one man in the crowd who hurled racial insults at him while he was batting to save the first Test.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy," he tweeted.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

According to a report in the Guardian, Archer had also tweeted about how he was abused by the spectator before deleting the post. “Can the guy that was yelling bbc and bc from the scoreboard area today come forward and tell me what those words mean please? Because I don’t...,” read the previous tweet. Ben Stokes reacted to the tweet from Archer by putting up angry emojis. The report also states that both New Zealand Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board have been asked for a comment on the issue. Archer came to bat after the fall of eighth England wicket and score 30 runs from the 50 balls he faced. England tried to bat through the day to save the Test but New Zealand bowlers got the job done just after the tea break. Left-arm pacer Neil Wagner picked a five-wicket haul as the visitors lost the Test by an innings and 65 runs.

