First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | One-off Test Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Joe Root, Rory Burns score tons, take visitors to striking distance of Kiwis' total

Joe Root, who had not scored a Test century since early February and was averaging just 27.10 this year prior to his current innings, was on 114 at stumps with Ollie Pope and England trailing by 106 runs to New Zealand’s 375.

Reuters, Dec 01, 2019 10:46:43 IST

Wellington: Joe Root ended a poor run of form when he scored his 17th Test century and led England to 269-5 before rain ended play early on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Root, who had not scored a Test century since early February and was averaging just 27.10 this year prior to his current innings, was on 114 at stumps with Ollie Pope on four and England within striking distance of New Zealand’s 375.

New Zealand vs England: Joe Root, Rory Burns score tons, take visitors to striking distance of Kiwis total

England's Joe Root slammed a ton on day three of the second Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton. AP

Root had earlier combined with Rory Burns (101) in a 177-run third wicket partnership that resurrected England’s first innings.

Rain had forced the players off the field at about 5.30 p.m. (0430 GMT) and umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Wilson decided to abandon play 15 minutes later.

Root (84) and Ben Stokes (10) had resumed the final session on 218-3 and were aggressive against the second new ball, which had been taken just before tea.

Stokes, however, was caught by first slip Ross Taylor off Tim Southee for 26 just before Root brought up his century.

The England captain reached the milestone with successive boundaries off Neil Wagner in the next over.

He moved from 95 to 99 with a leg glance and then to 103 with an under edge that bounced over the stumps and past wicketkeeper BJ Watling’s head for his 13th four.

Debutant Zak Crawley lasted just six balls, during which he survived a close run out as he scored his first Test run. He was caught behind by Watling off Wagner for one.

Burns was the only wicket to fall in the first two sessions when he was run out two balls after he reached his century.

He flicked a delivery from Wagner to the leg side and jogged a single but was then called through for a second run by Root and despite almost making his ground he was unable to beat Jeet Raval’s flat throw from mid-wicket.

New Zealand won the first Test at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 10:46:43 IST

Tags : Joe Root, New Zealand Vs England, New Zealand Vs England 2019, New Zealand Vs England 2nd Test, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Tim Southee

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all