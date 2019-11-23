New Zealand vs England: Joe Root and Co can take pride in their hard work, great attitude, feels coach Chris Silverwood
England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that his team showed a 'great attitude' and put a lot of efforts on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUN - Nov 24th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs MAH - Nov 24th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM vs JHA - Nov 24th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation Updates: SC to hear Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 11.30 am tomorrow
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
Twist in Maharashtra tale: 'Surgical strike on state', says Shiv Sena; 'black chapter' in history, claims Congress
-
Donald Trump accuses impeachment inquiry witness of lying, offers explanation for using personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Copa Libertadores Final Preview: River Plate vs Flamengo highlights the socio-economic fault lines that run through South American football
-
Nithya Menen talks about Kolaambi, working with Mysskin, and making a positive impact on her audiences
-
The Queer Take: Looking anew at the Pride March, and its shifting spirit over the years
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Tauranga: England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that his team showed a 'great attitude' and put a lot of efforts on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand.
"The spirit is good and one thing we can take pride in is we worked really hard. The wicket is fairly flat and slowed down during the day," ESPNCricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.
File image of England men's team head coach Chris Silverwood. Image credit: Twitter/@englandcricket
"We know we have done a shift in the dirt. It's been hard work and we can be proud of it. I thought we showed a great attitude and put a lot of effort into it today," added Silverwood.
England scored 353 runs in their first innings while New Zealand are playing on 394/6. Silverwood said they will be using new methods going forward.
"It's a learning curve for us. How do we take 20 wickets abroad? This is part of the process and we're building from it. We'll be talking about using new methods going forward. It's a constant build," he said.
"Jofra is still very young in his Test career. Jofra's learning about himself and the game of Test cricket and equally Joe (Root) is learning to captain him as well. From a holistic point of view we're growing together, really," added Silverwood.
BJ Watling (119 not out) and Mitchell Santner (31 not out) will resume New Zealand's innings on Sunday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2019 22:01:32 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England: Two evenly-matched sides set to serve up exciting battle despite absence of World Test Championship context
New Zealand vs England: Sam Curran says he looks up to teammate Ben Stokes as an all-rounder
England vs New Zealand: Batsman Henry Nicholls to undergo concussion checks after blow to helmet