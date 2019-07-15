England clinched the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time in dramatic style after they beat New Zealand in the Super Over which went down to the wire. After the Kiwis registered a total of 241-8, Ben Stokes and Jos Butller's half-centuries guided the hosts to the same total in exactly 50 overs.

The hosts batted first in the Super Over, and Stokes and Buttler added up 15 runs to England's name.

In New Zealand's reply, it seemed like Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill would seal the match, but a brilliant team effort from Jason Roy and Jos Buttler in the final ball to run-out Guptill meant that the hosts won on the basis of most boundaries scored after scores were tied even after the Super Over.

Earlier in the match, every New Zealand specialist batsman got into double figures but only opener Henry Nicholls (55) reached a half-century in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the tournament host.

Plunkett, one of the understated members of the England team, took center stage by removing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (30) and Nicholls in the space of 14 balls. The seamer also took the wicket of dangerous allrounder Jimmy Neesham (19).

Tom Latham plundered 46 off 57 balls as the Black Caps stumbled to 241-8 by making 62 runs off the final 10 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to England's historic win:

The best ODI of all-time?

Heartbreak absolute heartbreak. You will never see a better ODI match. Never — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 14, 2019

Cricket is the real winner!

Neither Team deserved to lose that .. What a day for Cricket .. that is how it inspire a new generation of cricketers .. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 14, 2019

Lord's witnessed an epic finale!

We had the Hand Of God all those years ago....

We saw the Bat Of God at Lord’s today. Those four extra runs off Stoke’s bat....phew. #CWC19 #EngvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 14, 2019

Agree?

There has never been a match like this and perhaps never will be #WorldCupfinal — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 14, 2019

Both teams receive praise from a former Kiwi cricketer!

Congrats to both teams in World Cup final. Stunning effort from two champion teams — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 14, 2019

It finally came home!

The nightmares of 2015 are long forgotten now!



England cap a phenomenal turnaround from 2015. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 14, 2019

Who was the real winner according to you?

Will remember the 2019 WC which had an England v New Zealand finals & had England & New Zealand as winners.#CricketWins — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 14, 2019

Stuart Broad is over the moon after England's win!

That’s the best white ball game of all time!

ENGLAND ARE WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS!! #CWC19Final — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 14, 2019

With inputs from AP