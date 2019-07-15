First Cricket
New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'The best white ball game of all-time', Twitter is thrilled after dramatic finale

Here are the best tweets as social media went abuzz following England's thrilling win over New Zealand to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 15, 2019 00:53:19 IST

England clinched the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time in dramatic style after they beat New Zealand in the Super Over which went down to the wire. After the Kiwis registered a total of 241-8, Ben Stokes and Jos Butller's half-centuries guided the hosts to the same total in exactly 50 overs.

The hosts batted first in the Super Over, and Stokes and Buttler added up 15 runs to England's name.

In New Zealand's reply, it seemed like Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill would seal the match, but a brilliant team effort from Jason Roy and Jos Buttler in the final ball to run-out Guptill meant that the hosts won on the basis of most boundaries scored after scores were tied even after the Super Over.

Earlier in the match, every New Zealand specialist batsman got into double figures but only opener Henry Nicholls (55) reached a half-century in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the tournament host.

Plunkett, one of the understated members of the England team, took center stage by removing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (30) and Nicholls in the space of 14 balls. The seamer also took the wicket of dangerous allrounder Jimmy Neesham (19).

Tom Latham plundered 46 off 57 balls as the Black Caps stumbled to 241-8 by making 62 runs off the final 10 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to England's historic win:

The best ODI of all-time?

Cricket is the real winner!

Lord's witnessed an epic finale!

Agree?

Both teams receive praise from a former Kiwi cricketer!

It finally came home!

The nightmares of 2015 are long forgotten now!

Who was the real winner according to you?

Stuart Broad is over the moon after England's win!

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 00:53:19 IST

