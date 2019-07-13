First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 1st T20I Jul 13, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
ZIM in IRE | 2nd T20I Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
ZIM in IRE Jul 14, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jimmy Neesham urges Indian fans to resell finals ticket on ICC's official platform

Hopeful Indian fans had booked the tickets to Sunday's World Cup final in a bid to witness Virat Kohli and his men lift the trophy.

Press Trust of India, Jul 13, 2019 15:29:00 IST

London: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has urged the heartbroken Indian fans to resell their World Cup finals ticket on the ICC's official platform.

Hopeful Indian fans had booked the tickets to Sunday's World Cup final in a bid to witness Virat Kohli and his men lift the trophy.

However, after India were knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals, the fans face a choice between watching the final between hosts England and New Zealand or skipping the match and selling their tickets.

In a heartfelt request, Neesham requested the Indian supporters to spare a thought for fans of England and New Zealand.

"Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don't want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it's tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy," Neesham wrote on his Twitter handle.

Recently, the International Cricket Council came out with a 'return policy' wherein fans can get a full refund if they return their tickets.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 15:29:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, International Cricket Council, Jimmy Neesham, New Zealand Vs England, Virat Kohli

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all