New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, Tomorrow 14 July Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final between New Zealand and England.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 13, 2019 12:08:40 IST

Come 14 July, there will be a new champion in the ICC Cricket World Cup when hosts England take on New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

While England were touted as favourites even before the tournament got underway, the Kiwis had to wait till the Pakistan-Bangladesh match to all but confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Sunday will be England’s first appearance in the 50-over World Cup final since 1992. Reuters

And eventually, thanks to some fine batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, and an economical spell from Matt Henry where he took three wickets, the Kiwis were able to demolish the Indian batting line-up and win by 18 runs with three balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan’s England looked comfortable in their eight-wicket win over defending champions Australia in Edgbaston.

Although Australia recovered to 223 all out, it never looked like being enough, especially when England opener Jason Roy was blazing his way to 85 as the holders were denied an early wicket.

Morgan finished on 49 not out and hit the winning runs as England won with a mammoth 107 balls to spare.

But he was in no doubt an attack led by paceman Woakes, well supported by fast bowler Jofra Archer and with leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking three wickets, had laid the foundation for victory.

Sunday will be England’s first appearance in the 50-over World Cup final since 1992, when they finished runners up after losing to Pakistan, whereas Kane Williamson and Co will be making their second consecutive appearance in the summit clash.

The Kiwis were completely outplayed by the Aussies in the final of the 2015 edition, having lost by seven wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Ahead of the World Cup final, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will New Zealand-England World Cup final take place?

The New Zealand-England World Cup final will take place on 14 July 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The New Zealand-England World Cup final will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London .

What time does the match begin?

The New Zealand-England World Cup final will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup final?

The World Cup final will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the World Cup final online?

The World Cup final will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 12:08:40 IST

