New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'All Blacks' deliver rallying cry for Kane Williamson's team ahead of final at Lord's

New Zealand's Rugby team known as 'All Blacks' posted a video message for Williamson's team on Twitter, encouraging them to beat England in their backyard

Reuters, Jul 14, 2019 11:04:34 IST

Wellington: New Zealand’s all-conquering rugby team has delivered a rallying cry to Kane Williamson’s side ahead of the cricket World Cup final against England, with captain Kieran Read urging them to “stuff the Poms” on their home soil.

The entire All Blacks squad and staff appeared in a well-wishing video for the Black Caps as they bid to win the tournament for the first time at Lord’s later on Sunday.

“How good will it be when you guys stuff the Poms on the home of cricket, let’s go, lads,” Read said, prompting fist pumps and whooping from teammates all dressed in the All Blacks kit.

'Pom' is a colloquial term widely used in former British colonies New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to describe English people.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, sitting alongside Read, said: "Congratulations on what’s been a great tournament and the opportunity in the final. Wish you all the best on behalf of the All Blacks."

 New Zealand will attempt to go one better against Eoin Morgan’s side after losing the final against Australia four years ago in Melbourne. The All Blacks will bid for a hat-trick of World Cup titles when rugby’s global showpiece kicks off in Japan in September.

Jul 14, 2019

